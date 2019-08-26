Hot off the heels of the release of her latest album, Lover, Taylor Swift graced the MTV VMAs red carpet in a look that proves all the designs related to her album aren't the only things exploding with color. Taylor Swift's 2019 VMAs suit is an equally colorful, loud number making her absolutely pop off this red carpet. Forgive the pun, but the only lover I see in the room tonight is this entire outfit, because I want it on my body right TF now.

Swift stepped — no, strutted — onto the red carpet ready to serve every Swiftie's life to them on a silver platter with a head-to-toe rhinestone look. Styled by Joseph Cassell, she looked like a true vision in rainbow, wearing a thigh-length Versace blazer, covered in rhinestones on every inch of it, along with a rhinestone-covered fuchsia top with an upward-pointed neckline underneath. As for accessories, the "You Need To Calm Down" singer (who has me very not calm with this look, thank you very much) wore elongated green hoops, several gold gemstone rings, and thigh-high black heeled boots covered in rhinestones and with a heel so sharp, it could probably kill me if I got too close.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The details on Taylor Swift's blazer are absolutely everything, so let's explore those further, shall we? The piece feature several classic Versace motifs, like gold chains, buckles, safety pins, and the Versace emblem, atop a pink, blue, green, gold, orange, red, black, and brown color palette. And covering every single inch of the blazer are rhinestones in coordinating colors and of varying sizes. Ultimately, if Swift were to be reincarnated as a blazer, this would be it, so bravo to Cassell for a spot-on choice.

When it comes to Swift's beauty look, I don't know how else to describe it, other than "quintessentially Taylor Swift." The 29-year-old's beauty look, crafted by makeup artist Lorrie Turk, highlighted her signature romantic beat, featuring a bright red lip, a soft contour, perfectly flicked winged liner, and lashes for days. To complement Swift's beat was Swift's shaggy 'do, with strands tousled to perfection by hairstylist Jemma Muradian.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

