Of course, some cards signify smooth sailing more than others when you're falling in love. Banner says the Ace of Cups, the Two of Cups, and the Lovers are cards that are great signs for budding connections and dating potential. For starters, the cups suit is all about your emotions, love, and intuition.

"The aces in tarot represent new beginnings and opportunities. So, the Ace of Cups can represent a new, fruitful beginning in love, a love offer, or something new that is based in emotion and has growth potential," Banner explains. So, say you're on the fence about re-downloading dating apps or whether you should make the first move in a flirtationship. Drew an Ace of Cups? Let that be the answer to the question.

"The Two of Cups is just as beautiful, since the two represents partnerships. This is an emotional connection between two people — a budding romance — and can also be a sign that you've met a soulmate or one is entering your life," Banner says. If you draw the Two of Cups, your upcoming vacation or move to a new city might put someone who's perfect partner material in your path. So breathe easy! Or, likewise, maybe have a (hot) friend that you're really hitting it off with lately and that you like the more you get to know them. See what happens when you water that seed.

And last but least is the Lovers card, which is exactly what you'd expect. "Since The Lovers is a Major Arcana card, this is a new partner or decision regarding your love life that can be significant," Banner says. "Any of these cards would be great signs that something new and emotionally fulfilling is coming into your life." Along with the Two of Cups and the Lovers card, Shipman name-drops the Sun card. The Sun signifies joy, purity, and all-around good vibes. If you draw this card and your crush already makes you feel warm and toasty, then you're probably on the right track.

Whatever answer the cards end up giving you, the best part is that you'll walk away from the reading with clarity. If not with new information, you'll be going forward with a fresh perspective on your love life — all thanks to tarot cards.