Having a crush is equally as anxiety-inducing as it is exhilarating. Should you tell your crush you’re into them? And if so, when and how? Do you go the subtle route with a few flirty texts or come on strong IRL? And what if they don’t like you back? The mere possibility that they could be into you gives you a rush that beats any rollercoaster, but the alternate thought that your feelings could be one-sided stresses you out. Indeed, if you've got a crush, you know it can be confusing AF — and that’s where daily affirmations come in. By saying these simple phrases on the daily, you’ll be able to achieve a more positive mindset about your situation.

Here’s how it works. Basically, the idea behind self-affirmations is that by saying these positive statements about yourself, you can challenge any toxic negative thoughts. You know, the kind that tell you that you’re not good enough for your crush, or they’ll never like you back. Who needs those? If telling yourself how amazing you are feels awkward, think of it as an act of self-love. And if you’re still skeptical, consider that a 2014 study published in Annual Review of Psychology found that positive self-affirmations can enhance your feelings of self-worth. Not only that, but 2011 research revealed that self-affirmation helps people to view events from a more rational, reasonable viewpoint. And let’s be real, you could probably use that kind of perspective when you’re crushing hard.

If you're ready to embrace an optimistic mindset, make it a point to utter these simple phrases on a daily basis for a much-needed dose of self-love.

I am surrounded by love. Studio Firma/Stocksy It can easy to get tunnel vision when you’re crushing on someone. Your object of affection becomes the main person you think about, which means you forget about all the other awesome people in your life. That’s why it’s a good idea to remind yourself about all of your friends, family members, coworkers, and other people in your circle who deeply care about you. By saying this affirmation every morning, you’ll start acknowledging all of the love, support, and encouragement you get from others. And as a result, the reciprocated love from your crush will just become a nice bonus. In other words, you’ll reinforce the idea that you have plenty of love in your life even without them.

I deserve love. Jamie Grill Atlas/Stocksy Without a doubt, one of my all-time favorite affirmations is this simple phrase: “I am enough.” It’s something that many of us could benefit from saying — and hearing — particularly when we have a tendency to be tough on ourselves, and compare ourselves to other people (thanks, social media). This affirmation is related, in a way, because it supports that the notion that you are perfectly imperfect just the way you are, and furthermore that, you deserve to be loved by someone who sees you that way. Especially you find yourself getting trapped in toxic thought patterns about the fact that you’re not “[insert adjective] enough” for your crush, you’ll definitely want to make this reminder part of your daily routine.

My heart is open and receptive. GIC/Stocksy The truth is, everyone has baggage. Maybe your trust was broken by betrayal. Maybe you were rejected in a hurtful way, and it took a toll on your self-esteem. Your experiences can obviously shape your attitude toward love and relationships, either in a positive or negative way. By saying this affirmation, you are choosing the former route. You are bravely opting to approach dating with an open heart, receptive to whatever love comes your way. It’s far easier to guard your heart as a way of protecting yourself from pain. But doing that puts limits on your romantic possibilities. Sure, keeping your heart open where your crush is concerned open may feel risky, but as they say — no risk, no reward.

I am not afraid of rejection — it makes me stronger. Lucas Ottone/Stocksy Rejection stings, no matter how self-assured you are. But if you live your life in fear of rejection, it can hold you back from realizing your full potential. So, if you're obsessing over the fact that your crush hasn't texted you back (or having anxious thoughts about the mere possibility of them brushing you off), make an effort to integrate this powerful affirmation into your daily routine. Rejection is something you cannot control, but you can control how you respond to it. This affirmation helps you to perceive rejection as something positive. Remember: Rejection can make you more resilient. Not only that, but it can also ultimately guide you toward the right person for you.