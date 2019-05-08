Along with spending long days at the beach, hanging out on my rooftop, and picnicking in Central Park, one of my absolute favorite things to do in the summer is kick back, relax, and sip sangria. And although the sweet boozy beverage can be pretty pricey at bars and restaurants, Target is coming in clutch by offering a $5 bottle for winos and sangria enthusiasts alike. Yes, you heard that loud and clear, folks — Target's new California Roots $5 sangria wine bottles are coming this spring, and they're going to be a super sweet start to your summer festivities.

You're most likely already familiar with Target's exclusive line of low-cost wines called California Roots. The line of inexpensive wines officially hit Target's shelves back in September 2017 with $5 bottles (yep, five dollars) of Cabernet, Moscato, Pinot Grigio, Chardonnay, and only one year later in 2018, they debuted delectable $5 bottles of rosé. But just in time for summer 2019, the brand has totally changed the game by releasing bottles of California Roots Sangria. I don't know about you, but I am excited beyond belief.

So far, we don't have too much insight on Target's California Roots Sangria. But according to the brand, it boasts sweet, juicy notes of fresh berries and ripe, zesty hints of citrus. It sounds incredibly refreshing and undeniably ideal for summer, especially when soaked with diced apples, berries, and oranges. If fresh fruit isn't in the cards, however, I can basically guarantee you'll enjoy it on it's own.

Courtesy of Target

If you're at all interested in trying California Roots Sangria for yourself, it will be available as of May 20 at Target stores nationwide, according to the brand. However, keep in mind that you will only be able to find it at Target stores that are licensed to sell alcohol, so definitely make sure to call ahead of time to confirm your neighborhood store does — in fact — carry it. But chances are they totally will.

I'll be honest — there's a pretty likely chance that I will probably end up clearing Target's shelves of all their California Roots Sangria (I mean really, how good would these look on my bar cart?). And if there's actually none left by the time you get there, definitely make a point to check out these other low-cost sangria brands. Between Mija's Red Sangria, Lolea, Girl's Night Out Sangria, and Eppa Suprafruta Organic Red Sangria, there are so many tasty options that definitely won't break the bank. Regardless of which brand you end up getting, I know your happy hour will be a blast.

The bottom line is you really can't go wrong with sangria. And whether you mix yours with fruit, if you prefer it on the rocks, or if you simply enjoy it all by itself is entirely up to you. Just remember that a glass of sangria a day keeps the doctor away — some say red wine helps prevent heart disease, and I'm totally sticking to that.