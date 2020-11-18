Taco Bell is here to make your socially distanced and virtual Friendsgiving celebrations fire with a revamped recipe of a classic dish. As you prepare for Friendsgiving celebrations, check out Taco Bell’s 2020 Friendsgiving recipe for Crunchy Taco Shepherd’s Pie, because the bite looks like a total game-changer. Here’s what to know about T-Bell’s take on the dish and how you can incorporate it into your virtual celebrations.

Taco Bell released the recipe on Wednesday, Nov. 18, just in time for your celebrations online or at home with your roommates. In light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it’s best to keep any celebrations with people outside of your household virtual, and keep in mind the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) guidance on Thanksgiving celebrations as of Nov. 12. Low-risk activities include a celebration within your household or hosting a virtual celebration, while any gathering with people you don't live with increases the risk to a moderate or high level.

As you plan your menu for your virtual shindigs, consider taking it up a notch with Taco Bell's Crunchy Taco Shepherd's Pie. Created by Taco Bell's Executive Chef Rene Pisciotti, the recipe calls for some items from your local T-Bell first before you can get cooking.

You’ll need to buy two Crunchy Tacos (lettuce and cheese removed) and four hot sauce packets (any heat level) from Taco Bell. Next, you'll need basic ingredients like russet potatoes, cheddar cheese, whole milk, butter, white onion, carrots, red bell pepper, corn kernels, and vegetable oil.

Courtesy of Taco Bell

Once you’ve got the ingredients together, preheat your oven to 350 degrees, sauté the vegetables and make the filling. You’ll do this by adding vegetable oil to your sauté pan on medium-high heat and adding in the diced vegetables and a pinch of salt. You'll know they're done when they’re soft and lightly browned. Then, remove them and set them aside to cool.

Next, you’ll make the Mashed Sauce Packet and Cheddar Potatoes. Start by boiling the potatoes in a large pot with a pinch of salt for about 20 minutes until they’re soft. While they're cooking, heat the milk and butter in a saucepan until melted, but make sure you don't boil it. Once that's done, drain and mash the potatoes, pour in the butter and milk mixture and stir. Then you can start slowly stirring in cheddar cheese. Once the cheese is creamy and melted, season the potatoes with salt, pepper, and hot sauce and give it a final stir.

Once they're mashed, spread half of your potato mixture to cover the bottom of a pie baking dish. Next, add some of the sautéed veggies into the Crunchy Tacos and set them into the dish on top of the mash, laying them down sideways (base to base). Finally, spread the rest of the mash over the tacos to cover the pie dish and pop it in the oven for 30 to 40 minutes or until the top is golden brown. After it's done cooking, remember to let it cool for 15 minutes before serving. And there you have it, your late-night fave is transformed into gourmet dish!

Courtesy of Taco Bell

When you go to pick up your items from Taco Bell to make this revamped classic, make sure to follow the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Sept. 11. When you go out, wear a mask over your nose and mouth, practice social distancing where possible, and wash your hands after leaving the store and handling your to-go packaging.

