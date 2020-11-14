Thanksgiving is on Thursday, Nov. 26, and although Friendsgiving celebrations will be a bit different from 2019, you can still plan some fun virtual feasts. Whatever you're planning, there are plenty of choices to make your virtual party feel so festive. Here are 15 Friendsgiving Zoom backgrounds that'll decorate your room in a cinch.

In light of the pandemic, it's best to celebrate the holiday with your friends virtually unless they live in your household. As of Oct. 19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Thanksgiving guidance lists virtual celebrations as low risk. Having an in-person gathering comes with a moderate to high risk, especially if it's with people outside of your community. Planning a virtual celebration means you can skip the decorations and use a background instead.

Dr. John Swartzberg, M.D., F.A.C.P., clinical professor emeritus of infectious diseases and vaccinology at Berkeley Public Health, previously told Elite Daily virtual celebrations for Friendsgiving are the safest option. "Groups of people coming together inside is a recipe for disaster," he said, adding, "This virus does not respect our holidays.”

These backgrounds include options from royalty-free image services like Pixabay, Unsplash, and Pexels, as well as blog posts from Williams-Sonoma and West Elm. To download them, you'll need to click the download button or right-click to save the image to your computer.

1. A Festive Toast

A cozy virtual background for Friendsgiving, this photo features two friends toasting over a festive table, complete with a pumpkin pie and warm bread rolls.

2. Table Set For Company

You'll feel right at home with this Friendsgiving Zoom background, complete with a quaint table, mismatched chairs, mashed potatoes, and spinach dip, plus a fall-themed floral arrangement featuring shades of yellow, orange, and red.

3. Chic Friendsgiving Table

This holiday background from West Elm features a chic table set for a few close friends to enjoy an intimate dinner and laughs.

4. Pretty Charcuterie Board

If you're in love with holiday charcuterie boards, this background for Friendsgiving is a fun choice. Complete with a carefully curated charcuterie board full of meats, fruits, and decorations, you'll want to dive into your appetizers.

5. Toast To The Holidays

If you'd like to give the illusion of a real dinner party during your celebration, you'll get some good vibes from this Friendsgiving Zoom background video of close-knit friends toasting with glasses of red wine.

6. Holiday Turkey

There's no such thing as Thanksgiving without the turkey, and this virtual background showcases a bird fresh out of the oven and on the table. Not only will the background make you hungry, but you'll also make everyone's mouth water

7. Table Setting With 'Happy Thanksgiving' Card

This Friendsgiving background� for Zoom will make you feel like you're sitting at the table across from friends. Complete with a festive miniature wreathe, a "Happy Thanksgiving" note, and a candle-lit ambiance, this picture will set the mood.

8. Pass The Pumpkin Pie

This virtual backdrop features two friends seated at a wooden table cutting into a fresh pumpkin pie topped off with some whipped cream.

9. Table with the Full Spread

This Friendsgiving background for Zoom features a whole tasty spread of Thanksgiving favorites, including a turkey, and herbs mushroom dish, delicious dip, a glass of rosé, and a pretty pumpkin pie for dessert, along with festive pumpkins across the table.

10. Outdoor Decor

Enjoy a festive outdoor setting with this Friendsgiving background. With a pumpkin and sunflower centerpiece at an outdoor table, it'll feel like you're gathering in a backyard bash.

11. Pumpkins and Squash

Nothing says fall like pumpkins and squash, and this colorful background will make the perfect Friendsgiving atmosphere, thanks to a variety of green, orange, and yellow squash.

12. Pick of the Pies

TBH, one pie isn't always enough to choose from, and thankfully this Williams-Sonoma Friendsgiving background is here to bring you three iconic desserts — a tasty pumpkin, pecan, and fruit pie.

13. Festival of Side Dishes

If you're in it for the sides, this background from Williams-Sonoma is for you. From veggie dishes to scalloped potatoes spread out on a pretty table, you'll be set for a virtual feast.

14. Festive Centerpiece

This table centerpiece background is as festive as it gets, with white and orange pumpkins, decorative corn, and a yellow vase.

15. Turkey Trot

This turkey background for Zoom features a turkey trotting through the dirt beside a green field.

