It is almost time to say goodbye to Hawkins for good, according to a new report that Netflix's hit sci-fi series Stranger Things will conclude after one more season. The show just premiered its third season on Netflix, and although it has yet to be officially picked up for a fourth season, it seems very likely that Stranger Things Season 4 will get made. However, it sounds like there will not be any more seasons after that. Stranger Things Season 4 is rumored to be the final season, so get ready for this next season to be the biggest one yet.

The new report comes from the site We Got This Covered, which claims that a very reliable source has confirmed that Season 4 of Stranger Things will be its last. Despite the show's massive popularity, most fans have already assumed that Stranger Things would likely end sometime soon. After all, the central premise of the series is kids in the '80s battling monsters, and the main cast of young actors is growing up fast. There was even a fair bit of speculation that Season 3 could possibly be the final season due to where it left all the characters, but a winky mid-credits scene in the finale teased another season on the way.

The show's executive producer Shawn Levy also teased that Stranger Things was nearing its end last year, promising that Season 4 would definitely happen but anything beyond that was up in the air. That sentiment seems to make this rumor all the more believable, along with the fact that the show would have to keep ramping up its stakes, which feels difficult after the cataclysmic third season.

Spoiler alert: The rest of this post includes spoilers from throughout Stranger Things Season 3. The final moments of the newly released third season also seem to be clearly setting up the shows endgame. At the end of the season, the Byers family and Eleven move out of Hawkins, the gate to the Upside Down has once again been closed, and Hopper died saving the town. However, an extra scene seems to reveal that Hopper may be alive and being held in a Russian prison, as two guards mention "the American" in one of the cells.

The Duffer Brothers have also teased that their plan for the fourth season focuses on the characters using portals to travel to places outside of Hawkins. This teaser has major implications in regards to the theory that Hopper actually survived the explosion, since many fans guessed that he might have used the gate to the Upside Down as a portal to Russia, where he was then arrested. If these portals are going to be a big part of Season 4, then it sounds like we will be seeing the kids go on a rescue mission to free Hopper from his Russian captivity.

And if the rumors about Season 4 being the last hoorah for Stranger Things are correct, then fans can expect to finally get some real answer about the Upside Down next season as well, before we have to say goodbye to Eleven and friends for good.