'Stranger Things' Cast 2018 SAG Awards Red Carpet Looks Are Out Of This World

Stranger Things achieved cult-favorite status seemingly hours after its first season debuted on Netflix, and the cast has been making adorable yet epic appearances on red carpets ever since. The Stranger Things cast 2018 SAG Awards red carpet looks are no exception, as the most lovable teenage actors continue to out-dress their competition.

Stranger Things is nominated for four SAG awards this year: Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series, David Harbour (Chief Hopper) is up for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series, and the entire cast is nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series and Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series.

Half the fun of Stranger Things is that it takes place in the '80s. The characters ride around on old-school bicycles and communicate via walkie-talkie (feeling very grateful for my iPhone right now). They also dress in that decade's hottest corduroys and graphic tees, which makes it even more exciting to see the crew in 21st Century fashions.

The entire cast killed it on the Golden Globes red carpet, and the fact that they all dressed in black and wore Time's Up pins made it that much more superb. Millie Bobby Brown is my current girl crush so her look was my personal favorite, the girl is 13 going on 30 for real.

As I try to erase the memory of my own scarring awkwardness at 13, but inevitably relive it, the Stranger Things cast's red carpet looks can provide some much needed emotional relief.

Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield)

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sadie Sink is one darling ginger. Her character Max is a serious tomboy but Sink is her own brand of fashion girl here.

Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson)

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dustin has been my favorite character ever since he defended Eleven by yelling, "She's our friend and she's crazy!" Gaten Matarazzo is equally adorable, especially in this suit.

Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair)

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lucas looked the cutest when the group dressed up as Ghostbusters characters for Halloween, but Caleb McLaughlin looks even sharper in his tux.

Noah Schnapp (Will Byers)

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Will Byers has had a tough go, but Noah Schnapp is no victim to the upside down.

Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler)

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Natalia Dyer stole everyone's hearts when she started dating IRL Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton) and she continues to win me over.

Joe Keery (Steve Harrington)

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

I'm still getting over Joe Keery's luscious AF hair. His all black suit doesn't hurt to look at either, though.

Dacre Montgomery (Billy Hargrove)

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Billy Hargrove is more than mildly terrifying on the show but Dacre Montgomery is just your typical Hollywood heartthrob, amiright?

David Harbour (Chief Jim Hopper)

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hopper (left) is everyone's favorite pseudo-dad and as good as David Harbour looks in that sheriff's uniform, this tux might win out.

More to come...