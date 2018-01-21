Natalia Dyer's 2018 SAG Awards Zodiac Dress Has Twitter Seeing Stars

If you're a Stranger Things stan who also happens to be horoscope-obsessed, your mind might just explode. Natalia Dyer's 2018 SAG Awards Zodiac Dress is equal parts celestial and elegant, so it's no wonder her dress is the topic of conversation (so far).

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing our favorite dress from Christian Dior's 2017 Haute Couture collection, Dyer looks completely out of this world. We love how the velvet bodice with sheer detailing at the bust complements the silky astrology-themed skirt. Covered in motifs usually found beyond the clouds, the ethereal print features shooting stars and our favorite astrological signs. Overall, the final look is as playful as it is totally sophisticated.

Up for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, the 21-year-old nominee came dressed for what we hope will be a major victory Sunday night. Is it written in the stars? No matter the outcome, it seems she's already winning. Take a look at what Twitter has to say.

A common theme among comments is that Natalia Dyer looks like a princess. Alyssa Bailey says, "Natalia Dyer looks like a princess at the #SAGAwards," and Josie shares, "Natalia Dyer is so pretty oh my god, I love a princess." Others are calling her a "goddess" and "queen" and you know what? We fully agree with all of the above.

Joining Dyer on the red carpet at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles are her castmates Dacre Montgomery (left) and Joe Keery (right) and the trio looks so hot and completely gif-worthy.

Dazzling in the celestial creation printed with astrological signs and topped with a black sheer bodice, Natalia Dyer paired her gown with Beladora Jewelry and Christian Louboutin heels. Here's a behind-the-scenes look as shared by her stylist Brad Goreski.

But as every fashion girl knows, no look is complete without an impeccable beauty look. Dyer finished off her look with an impeccable cat eye and sleek (and equally otherworldly) bun. And while the Stranger Things beauty had an entire team behind her to pull off the look, the best part is it's actually super easy to achieve the look at home. Suck at doing a cat eye? Our favorite trick is to place a strip of tape from the outer corner of your eye toward the end of your brow (remove some of the tackiness by patting it on the back of your hand to avoid tugging on your eye). Match up the other side and use a liquid liner to line the upper lash line and extend out along the tape, stopping at the crease of your eye. Remove the tape and voila!

As for the hair, it's just as easy to create (seriously!). Create a deep side part and pull hair straight back into a sleek ponytail. Usually when you wrap hair into a bun, you would twist the ends and coil it around itself. Instead, without twisting, wrap your ponytail around your hand to create a hallow middle and secute with a ton of bobby pins. In the opposite direction, tuck ends under—the final shape should move in the shape of an "S."