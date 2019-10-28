Stormi's Kylie Jenner Met Gala Costume Is So Freaking Adorable

It was expected for Kylie Jenner to go all out for Halloween 2019, but even I couldn't imagine what she had in store for fans. The reality star dressed her daughter, Stormi, as her mini-me for the spooky holiday and the images are seriously incredible. Stormi's Kylie Jenner Met Gala costume is going to have you saying "awwww."

The tot was all smiles as she sported a purple mermaid gown with feathers on both of her arms. Her look was complete with a lilac wig and shiny silver purse. The outfit mirrored the custom Versace ensemble the makeup mogul wore in May when she and then-boyfriend Travis Scott attended the biggest night in fashion.

"My baby!!!!!!!!" Jenner captioned a series of Instagram pictures of Stormi with 11 purple hearts. "I cant handle this!!!!"

The pics quickly caught the attention of thousands of Jenner's followers, including her famous friends and family, who couldn't help but comment on the adorable images.

"Omg I can’t deal," Sofia Richie wrote. Vanessa Hudgens commented, "Dead," with the heart eye emoji.

Travis Scott simply added a red heart emoji underneath the photos of his baby girl. Seemingly a subtle confirmation that he and Jenner are sticking to their plan to remain friends as they co-parent Stormi after their split in October? Seems that way, see for yourself below.

Stormi legit won Halloween with her fabulous lewk. It's no surprise that Jenner would want her little girl to go dressed as her. The lip kit maven shared a half dozen Instagram photos of herself from the Met Gala back in May, showing off the extravagant, custom Versace dress. Her look also included interlaced crystal mesh, Swarovski crystals, and removable feather sleeves.

"If looks could kill baby," Jenner captioned one snap that shows her also wearing purple contacts.

Jenner and Scott looked so in love as they packed on rare PDA on the Met Gala red carpet, but by October, Jenner confirmed that they decided to press pause on their relationship.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

"Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi," Jenner tweeted at the time. "Our friendship and our daughter is priority."

Halloween isn't the only time Stormi has followed in her mom's fashion footsteps. In June, the mom and tot duo wore matching yellow and orange dresses in photos posted to Jenner's Instagram.

"Mini me," she captioned one pic. In the second photo, Jenner referred to Stormi as her "real life bestie."

In August, the pair sported blue dresses while on vacation. Jenner and Stormi paired their look with matching white sneakers. "Sweetest love I’ve ever known 💙," Jenner captioned a photo of her kissing Stormi.

Stormi doesn't just dress like her mom, either. Jenner often posts pictures of the toddler wearing T-shirts like her dad. In October, Stormi sported an Astroworld tee as she played in her backyard with her cousin Chicago West.

More recently, Stormi wore a tie-dyed shirt and red leggings as she danced around to a remix of Jenner's viral "Rise and Shine" song.

Last Halloween, Jenner and Stormi matched in skeleton pajamas, but I think this year's costume tops it all.