When reports of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's split made headlines earlier this week, I can honestly say I was surprised. I've loved following their journey becoming parents to their daughter, Stormi, and they seemed to really be each others' biggest supporters. So, if you're like me and you've been wondering, "Are Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott friends?" following their breakup, I have some answers for you thanks to Jenner herself.

But before I get to Jenner's statement on the matter, sources told TMZ on Oct. 3 that, following a lengthy period of lavish getaways, Scott's ASTROWORLD tour, and many other relationship highs, their love fizzled when they returned to their normal, everyday life. Makes sense. Elite Daily reached out to Jenner's team for comment on the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

After the honeymoon phase of their fabulous life simmered down, the two simply fell out of love, according to the sources. Truthfully, I'm relieved that there was no cheating or messy fighting that led to Jenner and Scott taking a break from their relationship.

If you're still holding out hope that Scott and Jenner will reconcile, there is a chance they'll get back together, sources told E! News earlier this week.

"Kylie and Travis aren't officially calling it quits on their relationship, but are taking space apart," the source explained to E!. "It's not a firm split. They've been fighting again, but have still seen each other within this last month."

Alas, the same source assured fans that this bump in the road won't affect their toddler. "Travis has been staying at his house in Beverly Hills and Kylie has been allowing him to see Stormi," the source shared. "She would never take that away from him."

While there was reportedly no infidelity involved with Scott and Jenner's split, a source previously told People "there were several issues that made them decide to take a break." Among those matters was reportedly Jenner's hope to expand their family while Scott is laser-focused on his career at the moment.

The source added that Jenner "still has trust issues with Travis" and that Scott "hasn’t been giving her the commitment that she needs."

On Oct. 3, Jenner publicly confirmed the split, adding that she and Scott are on great terms because their family is their first priority.

According to the source who spoke to E!, Jenner and Scott have been arguing pretty often about minor issues. "They fight over ridiculous things and Kylie can be very skeptical about Travis," the source claimed. "Travis has been stressed with dropping new music." Elite Daily reached out to both Jenner's and Scott's reps previously for comment on this claim, but did not hear back in time for publication.

Alas, the new music Scott is about to release had fans speculating about their split — which was first reported by TMZ on Oct. 1 — is a publicity stunt.

Many theorized things were set up by Kris Jenner to draw attention to Scott and called the timing very strategic. Just see below!

And another.

Here's to hoping the exes remain on good terms — whether as friends or more — for the sake of their adorable little girl. That certainly seems like what they intend to do.