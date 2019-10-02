If you haven't heard the news already, one of the most iconic celeb couples have reportedly gone their separate ways. And these tweets about Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's reported breakup definitely raise some questions. While neither Jenner nor Scott have publicly addressed the split, some fans are wondering if the breakup rumors are intended to be a publicity stunt to promote Scott's new single, "Highest In The Room," which is set to drop on Oct. 4. Elite Daily reached out to reps for Jenner and Scott about this fan theory and did not hear back in time for publication.

If you missed the memo about the reported breakup, here's what went down: A TMZ report published on Oct. 1 claimed that Jenner and Scott have been broken up for "several weeks," and that sources connected to the couple haven't seen them together since the premiere for Scott's Netflix documentary Look Mom I Can Fly on Aug. 27.

TMZ's sources also claimed that the two were reportedly trying to make their relationship work "for a while," until deciding to take a break.

OK, now that you've got all of the necessary info, allow me to present you with 10 tweets of fans theorizing that this is all just a PR stunt masterminded by — you guessed it — Kris Jenner.

This fan thinks it's an exemplary PR stunt.

This fan thinks it's all for Scott to get more numbers.

This fan is super skeptical about the timing.

This fan makes it seem obvious.

Again, the timing is very fishy.

This fan wants them to just stop it already.

This fan is definitely questioning things.

This fan is super skeptical.

This fan is just hoping that it's a publicity stunt.