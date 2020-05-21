Starbucks is making the countdown to summer an extra sweet one with a new dairy-free sip packed with tropical flavors. In addition to the return of the S'mores Frappuccino, Starbucks’ summer 2020 drinks include a new Iced Guava Passionfruit Drink that promises to be just as delicious as it sounds. Here's what to know about the new coconut milk-based sip.

Starting on Thursday, May 21, Starbucks visitors can treat their tastebuds to the flavor of the tropics 365 days a year, thanks to the launch of the Iced Guava Passionfruit Drink in locations in the Unitd Stats and Canada. The iced drink, which will now be a part of the company's permanent lineup, will retail for $4.95 to $5.65 for a grande size depending on the location.

Just like the Iced Pineapple Matcha Drink and the Iced Golden Ginger Drink, which debuted in March, the Iced Guava Passionfruit Drink is made with coconut milk and features summery flavors like pineapple and ginger. In this sip, you can expect a guava juice blend with notes of passionfruit hand-shaken with flavors of pineapple and ginger, coconut milk, and ice to create a creamy dairy-free offering that's basically a summer vacation in drink form. The drink doesn't contain any caffeine, which is something Starbucks customers will want to keep in mind if they plan to order it.

In addition to the debut of this refreshing new beverage, Starbucks also announced the return of a fan-favorite: the S'mores Frappuccino, albeit for a limited time. Fans might remember the beloved drink from its brief return in April 2019. As a refresher, it's a layered sip made with ingredients inspired by the classic campfire treat: milk chocolate sauce, marshmallow-infused whipped cream, and a sauce made of blended vanilla, coffee, milk, and ice. Just like before, the campfire-ready confection is topped off with a dusting of graham cracker crumbles.

Courtesy of Starbucks

Customers can order this sip, the Iced Guava Passionfruit Drink, and all of Starbucks' other offerings on the Starbucks app, which gives you the option to order ahead for pick-up using a contactless payment system. Starbucks Rewards members who do this during the month of May will receive 25 bonus Stars each time, which means you could be scoring free drinks and other rewards. If you don't want to visit a Starbucks location, you can also take advantage of $0 delivery fees through Starbucks Delivers Uber Eats partnership and get your order delivered to your front door. You can see all the ordering methods available and the coronavirus precautions Starbucks is taking here. This follows the latest guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which recommend using contactless payment options and limiting in-person contact as much as possible. Wear a face covering and continue to maintain at least six feet of distance if you do have to come in contact with someone while picking up your order. As always, make sure to wash your hands for at least 20 seconds, or use hand sanitizer after receiving your pick-up or delivery order.

Both the Iced Guava Passionfruit Drink and the S'mores Frappuccino are currently available, so get ready to head into patio season with one of these tasty offerings in hand.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.