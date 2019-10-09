Are you ready for Starbucks' Happy Hour? I'll be the first to admit that it's difficult to resist a caffeinated treat from Starbucks when I know happy hour is coming. Honestly, IDK why you wouldn't take advantage of the chain's midday deals. And now, the semi-regular happy hours are about to get even better, starting with Starbucks' Oct. 10 Happy Hour. Why? Well, this happy hour caught my eye because there are a couple very welcome changes to the OG happy hour you're used to.

If you aren't familiar with Starbucks' Happy Hour, here are the details. To make sure you get access to these money-saving Starbucks' Happy Hour deals, you need to download the official Starbucks app and make sure you set up a user account. Once you have the app and an account (which are both free), you'll get all of the deals. This includes earning rewards and accessing special limited-time promos in addition to the semi-weekly happy hours.

As of Oct. 10, there are a few newsworthy changes to make your Happy Hour at Starbucks even happier. According to an email from a Starbucks representative, the Thursday, Oct. 10 Starbucks Happy Hour is the start of the store offering a "buy-one-get-one free on any grande 16-ounce or larger handcrafted beverage purchased between 2 p.m. until 7 p.m." Perviously, happy hour deals were usually limited to a certain type of drink, like only espresso-based offerings or only frappuccinos, but now, the sky's the limit.

That means that you can get two of your fave fall drinks — like a Pumpkin Spice Latte, a Salted Caramel Frappuccino, or even a Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew — for the price of one, and you get a head-start on the deals, which use to usually run 3 p.m. until close. Even though the deal might end a little earlier than it used to, you can still get a jump on it with the new 2 p.m. start time.

What does that mean for you? It means you can totally go get your fave sip with your SO or your BFF on the cheap. That fresh deal translates to 50% off a grande, if you wanna split the cost. Or, you know, you can always buy two for yourself if you want to double fist it. TBH, I can think of many times when I was in college that I could've used a BOGO deal like this, so I could caff and cram.

Courtesy of Starbucks

Again, this deal is literally good for any grande-size or larger drink on the Starbucks menu, so go get those Starbucks' Blonde Flat Whites, frappuccinos, cold brews, limited-time fall drinks, or PSLs. Obviously, though, if you want to customize your drinks and load them up with extras, you'll probably be paying a bit extra for those upcharges. Also, the bottled drinks are not include, but still, there are plenty of options with practically the whole drink menu at your fingertips.

Keep in mind though, this deal is only available on select Thursday Starbucks' Happy Hours, so there may be a week when this particular discount isn't offered.

While the Starbucks app gets you happy hour deals, you can also access other great features like Starbucks Mobile Order and Pay, which allows you to order and pay for it in the app, and simply swing by the Starbucks store location to pick up your order. This way you get to skip out on the line. Don't forget about Starbucks Rewards points either. Once you're registered on the app, you can earn loyalty points — called stars — toward a free coffee or food item. And once and a while, you may catch some amazing exclusive offers on your app.

The Starbucks' Oct. 10 Happy Hour is seriously a thing of dreams. If you've been dying to try the new Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew or just want to grab your all-time fave, this BOGO deal is calling your name. You may want to take advantage of this deal when it starts an hour earlier than normal, because the 2 p.m. slump is real, and now you can get some extra java to help combat it.