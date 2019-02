Starbucks is brewing up a big announcement that you are going to want to be in on. The company is announcing the opening of its next Starbucks Reserve Roastery location in Tokyo. The Japanese storefront features a truly gorgeous interior design that you may just need to see with your own two eyes. Additionally, the menu for Starbucks' new Reserve Roastery in Tokyo is loaded up with the prettiest drinks — including a few coffee-based cocktails. If a trip to Japan isn't in your future, it may be time to start rethinking your travel plans.

On Tuesday, Feb. 26, Starbucks announced the launch of a new Reserve Roastery location in Tokyo. The store officially opens on Thursday, Feb. 28, per Starbucks. The company notes that the Reserve Roastery honors Japan's cultural roots of qualify, craft, and service. Basically, you can expect nothing less than the best from this new Starbucks location in Tokyo. The roastery features a grand total of 60 coffee and tea drinks like the like the Cascara Lemon Sour, Iced Macchiato Con Creama, and Barrel-Aged Cold Brew to name a few. There are also a handful of alcoholic (and nonalcoholic) cocktails made with coffee. Yum. The drinks are all exclusive to the Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Tokyo. TBH, the menu looks so good that I'm already contemplating my next international trip.

Courtesy of Starbucks

Among the unique libations are five Arriviamo Bar Signature Cocktails. Personally, the Nakameguro Way drink caught my eye first. This one doesn't contain any alcohol, but it does have a refreshing finish. It's made with Starbucks Reserve Cold Brew, tonic, and Italian Chinotto Soda, according to Starbucks. It's finished with a couple slices of brightly-colored grapefruit that are shaped like cherry blossom petals. (FYI, cherry trees are of great significance in the Japanese culture.) Plus, the Instaworthy libation is served in the prettiest cocktail cup that features ornate designs sketched into the glass.

Courtesy of Starbucks

There are a few others made with alcohol, like the Nakameguro Espresso Martini. It's basically like drinking a dessert and it sounds so good. It's made with Japanese Nikka Vodka, chestnut liqueur, and Starbucks espresso, according to the coffee company. These three ingredients are then shaken with cocoa liqueur and finished off with a chocolate shavings. Before I forget to mention, it's served with alongside a Peruvian ganache. Save this one for when you're feeling fancy AF.

You may remember a few months back when Starbucks opened up a Reserve Roastery in New York City. Or in Sept. 2018, when the coffee company opened up its first ever location in Italy, which just so happens to be another stunning Reserve Roastery.

Courtesy of Starbucks

One of my favorite things about all of these roasteries, aside from the drinks, of course, is the design. The new Tokyo location does not disappoint, either. It blends together traditional Japanese design with modern architecture. Inside of the roastery, there is a blush-tinted copper cask that stands 55 feet tall, according to Starbucks. It's covered with the most beautiful copper cherry blossoms. Look up and you'll find a wood-tiled ceiling that's a nod to the Japanese art of origami.

It's so intricate, isn't it? As if the cocktail bar and eye-catching design wasn't enough, the Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Tokyo also features the largest Teavana Bar out of any of the other roasteries. The entire 28-foot bar was made from 3D printing technology, per Starbucks. Wow. Just wow.

I could keep going, but to get the full experience you really need to visit this one in person and see it for yourself. Southwest and JetBlue are running a couple of pretty legit flight sales right now. You may want to take a gander before you jet set off to this new Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Tokyo.