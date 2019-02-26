Head's up, if you haven't already heard, JetBlue is offering one of the most legit flight sales I've seen in recent memory (and there have been a lot as of late). As a nod to the 91st Academy Awards ceremony, which just took place on Sunday, Feb. 24, JetBlue's Blue Carpet flight sale promo code will get you 20 percent off fares for a limited time. The New York-based airline is giving customers a specific promo code that can be applied to certain fares — if you act quickly. Here's what you need to know about booking your flights during this rare flight sale from JetBlue.

Run, don't walk, because JetBlue is offering 20 percent off of fares during the company's Blue Carpet sale. The deal is currently underway and ends on Wednesday, Feb. 27. It's only happening for two days, so act now or be sorry later. To score a sweet deal, you'll need to apply the promo code. Staying true to the Oscars theme, the JetBlue promo code for this particular sale is "GLITZ" and it gets you 20 percent off flights. Before you get too excited, you should know that the promo code only works on the base airfare price. The discount also does not apply to government taxes and fees. Luckily, those additional taxes and fees usually don't cost much anyway.

OK, some things to keep in mind as you browse available flights. Travel is only valid from Tuesday, March 5 to Wednesday, June 12. You've got a 14-week window to find a deal. You got this. Another thing to keep in mind is that the promo code can only be used on flights taking off on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Those are kind of random days to travel. But, if you can swing it, it will likely be well worth using a few days of PTO for. You can only use the code once per booking and it won't apply to any flights that you've already booked, according to JetBlue.

There are some blackout dates over Easter in the middle of April. You won't be able to apply for promo code for flights between Tuesday, April 16 and Wednesday, April 24, per the terms and conditions of the deal.

Next up, how to book your airfare during JetBlue Blue Carpet Flight sale. The offer code "GLITZ" can be redeemed online at JetBlue's promo page. If you are having trouble with the deal, enter the promo code in the box above the orange "find it" button on the bookings page. It's right next to the text that says, "Have a promo code?" It's all pretty easy from there.

I decided to give the promo code a whirl and see what's available. I looked at travel from NYC to Miami, Florida (hello, summer) on departing on Wednesday, May 8 and returning on Tuesday, May 14. The full cost of the departure flight to Miami starts at $98. With the discount, it knocks off $19.60, bringing the base fare down around $78. The return flight back to NYC starts at the same price and goes up. You'll see the discounts reflected in the overall total when you go to purchase your trip. That's a savings of roughly $40 on the roundtrip fare. Not too shabby.

Since there aren't any real restrictions on where you can travel to during the Blue Carpet flight sale, you should be able to save no matter where you're going to or coming from. JetBlue flies to dozens of cities within the U.S., the Caribbean, and more. Happy browsing.