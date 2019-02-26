If all this winter weather has you dreaming of the beach, then Southwest's Spring 2019 flight sale is going to make you very happy. The travel deal includes affordable fares to so many tropical destinations. Honestly, it seems like the good majority of the U.S. is still being walloped by wintry conditions. I love a good snow as much as anyone else, but some days (well, most days) sitting beachside is a better set up. Thanks to these Southwest Airlines flight deals, you'll be ditching your coat for your bathing suit in no time.

Every Tuesday, Southwest Airlines rolls out a plethora of brand new flight offers. I always look forward to checking out the deals because I never want to miss a legit fare sale. This week's four-day spring travel sale from Southwest Airlines continues to deliver on the tropical destinations, and I can't wait to book my next trip. Before you pack your suitcase, there are a few things you should know about the limited time sale.

First off, these particular flights are on sale for four days only. Southwest's Spring 2019 fare deals wrap up at 11:59 p.m. local time on Thursday, Feb. 28. That's coming up pretty soon, so make sure to book your flights before that.

Secondly, travel is only valid on domestic flights from Tuesday, March 19 to Wednesday, May 22. (For international flights, these dates are a little different. The date range includes Tuesday, April 23 to Thursday, May 16.) Oh, and if you plan to book a fare within the continental U.S., you should know that the flight deals are only good on Tuesdays, Wednesday, and Saturdays. For the full list of terms and conditions, visit the Southwest website and scroll to the bottom of the deals page.

Remember, warm weather is just a flight away. The first day of Spring is Wednesday, March 20, but Southwest's spring flight sale is coming to your rescue. Here are some of the amazing deals that the airline carrier is offering. One of the first fares that jumped out at me is this flight from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida to Cancun, Mexico. The one-way flight starts at $97. For under $100, you could be basking in the sun with a book in one hand and a drink in the other. Flights to Cancun are a little more expensive if you live in Chicago or Baltimore. One-way tickets to the Mexican beach town start at $179. It's a little steep, but honestly worth it if you're over the bitter cold. After all, 2019 is the year of self-care, right? That's my reasoning.

If you live out west in Denver, check out some of these flights to warm weather destinations like Florida and Mexico. Right now, Southwest has one-way flights from Denver to Orlando, Florida starting at $151. Orlando is located in the middle of the state, so you can get to the beach in less than an hour drive from the Orlando International Airport. Southwest also has fares from Denver to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico starting at $172. Puerto Vallarta is a resort town on the west coast of the country. Aside from relaxing on the beach, the Pacific coast city has all sorts of activities for tourists like surfing, whale watching, and national parks.

If you live in Washington D.C., check out this flight to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida starting at $92 for a one-way ticket. If you're coming from Atlanta, you can get a flight to Ft. Lauderdale for just $82 or to Ft. Myers, Florida starting at $100.

There's more where all of these flights come from. Check out the entire flight sale over on Southwest's website. Remember, these spring 2019 fare deals wrap up at midnight on Thursday. Book those flights before it's too late.