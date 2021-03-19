Spring is a liminal season that hangs between the cold of winter and the heat of summer. What exists in the time of spring is a compromise between two temperatures. The ice starts to melt while the sunshine penetrates the blanket of clouds. Rainstorms nourish the earth, quenching its thirst after a dry winter. Plants, flowers, and herbs begin to sprout, revealing the promise of new life. There is so much hope coursing through the atmosphere as the world embraces the prospect of rebirth, but it's not just Mother Nature who's feeling lucky. It's also the zodiac signs who will have the best spring equinox 2021: Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius.

Why do fire signs have so much to look forward to when the spring equinox takes place at 5:37 a.m. ET on March 20? It just so happens that the moment the sun enters Aries is also the moment that the season of spring begins. In fact, the astrological calendar perfectly aligns with the beginning of each season. Cancer season starts off summer, Libra season launches autumn, Capricorn initiates winter, and Aries season kicks it all off by announcing the beginning of spring. As if that weren't special enough, the moment spring starts also announces the astrological new year. After all, Aries is the first sign in the zodiac wheel.

With all that in mind, the fact that the spring equinox is essentially the astrological new year speaks to its power. The spring equinox is a time to set goals, let go of the past, and begin again. It's a time to release yourself from the weight of all the mistakes you've made and the guilt you might be carrying as you turn the page and start writing a new story.

Here's why fire signs will love it the most:

Aries: The Spring Equinox Is Also When Aries Season Begins

Get excited, Aries, because the spring equinox is basically your cosmic coronation. This is the exact moment that Aries season begins, so what are you waiting for? Send out invitations for your safe, socially distanced solar return party, because not only is this moment the astrological new year, but it's also the moment you are crowned zodiac royalty. This shift will be super energizing and inspiring as it encourages you to hone in on your personality and embrace your raw and authentic self. Do things the Aries way and live by the moment with every inch of your heart.

Leo: You're Embracing Spontaneity And New Perspectives

The spring equinox represents a change for you, Leo — but it's a change you can get behind. This is when the sun enters your ninth house of expansion and adventure, tapping into your desire for spontaneous endeavors, philosophical exploration, and open-mindedness. In fact, you might even feel like taking in a big idea you've never considered before as you take a look at everything from a new angle. Feel free to use this moment to enrich your mind, heart, and being with new experiences and perspectives.

Sagittarius: This Represents The Beginning Of A Creative Journey

The person who's feeling all the vibrant vibrations of the spring equinox most is definitely you, Sagittarius. After all, this is when the sun enters your fifth house of fun and pleasure. This makes colors appear more vivid, music sound more beautiful, and poetry seem more impactful. When the sun is in your artistic fifth house, it brings out your inner artist; the part of you that never gets sick of how wonderful the world is. The fifth house is directly tied to your inner child, and if there's one thing that's true about children, it's that they know how to have fun. So give yourself permission to do just that.