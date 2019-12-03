Skechers' Premium Heritage Holiday Collection Is Full Of Statement-Making Kicks

If you've yet to indulge in the chunky sneaker trend, I've got news for you: It's not going anywhere, so get on board. Nothing quite beats throwing on leggings, a puffer coat, and a chic pair of kicks when the cold winter weather leaves you unmotivated to dress up, and Skechers' Premium Heritage Holiday Collection features five pairs of limited edition, statement-making sneakers guaranteed to amp up not just your lazy-day look, but your street style fit, your Instagram flex, your post-workout smoothie run look, and every outfit in between.

Think of this new collection as the adult version of the velco-strapped, light-up Skechers that Childhood You was so excited to wear. They're loud and eye-catching in all the right ways, not to mention comfy AF, in true Skechers fashion. The lineup includes the Skechers D’Lites, D’Lites 3.0s and Energy silhouettes, all reimagined with bold accents ranging from rainbow cheetah print to rope tassels to blinged-out embellishments. If MTV Cribs was still a thing (and, in my humble opinion, it really should be), these are exactly the kind of shoes you'd see displayed in a place of honor on the shelves of every celeb's sneaker closet.

From the Lisa Frank-esque rainbow animal print to the bejeweled laces, there is truly not one thing I don't love about this shoe.

This pair features a red and gold scarf-inspired pattern contrasted by royal blue accents, plus a rope collar around the foothole for a little extra flair.

A great pair that are a bit more wearable are the Premium Heritage D’Lites in Golden Idea ($125, Skechers):

Black leather uppers and gold chain detailing? If you don't know what to get your sister for Christmas, honey, these are the pair.

Last but not least are the Premium Heritage D'Lites 3.0 in Flashy Stud ($125, Skechers), available in both black and silver:

The star of the show is the rhinestone D'Lites logo, further accented by tiny studs and snakeskin print. Every fiber of my being wants to pair the silver version with a Juicy Couture tracksuit, and when I'm lounging around on Christmas day, I just might. To shop the entire Premium Heritage range and other cute kicks, check out the Skechers website.