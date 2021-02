Following The Weeknd’s historic performance at the 2021 Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday, Feb. 7, Showtime revealed its plans for a documentary. The “Blinding Lights” singer brought stunning performances in beautifully planned sets like the mirror maze, and the network's documentary will reveal a 90-minute look into the backbones of the 13-minute performance. Yep, Showtime’s documentary about The Weeknd’s Super Bowl halftime show will be a behind-the-scenes look at the months of work leading up to the performance.