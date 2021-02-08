There's a long-running internet joke about the annual Super Bowl being a concert with football players in attendance. For some, the halftime show really is the main event. Each year, the NFL chooses an iconic musical artist to perform on the legendary super bowl stage. It's the ultimate honor, and new performers follow in the footsteps of musical geniuses like Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, and Beyonce. In 2021, The Weeknd, aka Abel Tesfaye, was tasked with the job. As he took the stage, it became immediately clear he was ready to put on a memorable show. The tweets about The Weeknd’s 2021 Super Bowl performance prove it's one for the books.

The Weeknd first announced his participation in the Super Bowl LV Halftime Show on Nov. 12 via an Instagram post. "Performing on the iconic stage. see you 02/07/21 @pepsi," he wrote.

The singer didn't disclose much about what fans could expect from his big performance, but he gave them a small taste on Feb. 2, just days before the show. "Our stories are a lifetime in the making," The Weeknd's creative director La Mar Taylor said in a promo video. "We give to the world and the world gives back. What we create changes us. Every performance, a new chapter. Every stage, a new beginning."

When the Halftime Show finally kicked off on Feb. 7, The Weeknd didn't disappoint. He had everyone talking with his show-stopping dance moves and his intense, consistent (sometimes akward) eye contact with the camera.

Tesfaye opened up with "Star Boy," a fan-favorite, taking to the stadium with a large choir behind him. He wore a glittering red blazer, bringing big-time energy to the stage as he then delved into a rendition of "The Hills." He also treated fans to "Can't Feel My Face," "I Feel It Coming," "Blinding Lights," "Earned It," "House of Balloons," and his latest single, "Save Your Tears."

The Weeknd's show-stopping performance is not to be missed, and you can catch some of it below.

Fans can't stop chattering about The Weeknd's flawless performance, though many can't get over how ~uncomfortable~ his eye contact was. (To be fair, the stage was set up at the end of the field rather than the center like usual, so he couldn't exactly look at the real audience. Voguing for the camera seemed to be the only option.)

The Weeknd closed out his Halftime Show performance with "Blinding Lights," and was joined by dozens of dancers on the field who all wore the same face mask from his "Save Your Tears" video. Fireworks lit up the sky as he belted out his final song of the night, ending the Halftime Show on a high note. Between the high production quality, and Tesfaye's powerful eye contact, it was a performance fans won't soon forget.