As the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Buccaneers battled it out for the Lombardi trophy on Super Bowl Sunday, viewers tuned in to break up the football and commercials with one highly-anticipated performance. At halftime, the Weeknd brought some of his biggest hits to the stage, including "Save Your Tears" and "Blinding Lights," as well as a head-turning look. In light of his recent transformation for his "Save Your Tears" music video, fans were hyped to see The Weeknd's outfit for his 2021 Super Bowl performance — and he definitely delivered while wearing a familiar look.

While singing older hits like "I Can't Feel My Face," "I Feel It Coming," and "The Hills," as well as new singles like "Save Your Tears" and "Blinded By The Lights," the Weeknd, aka Abel Tesfaye, wore a red sequin blazer on top of a matte black shirt, tie, and slacks paired with black leather gloves, which closely resembled the suit he wore in the music video and for red carpets for "Blinding Lights." The finishing touch was a pair of classic black and white leather shoes.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Although the Weeknd's outfit choice was a classic one, he let the sets, dancers (who were dressed like him but with bandaged faces), and fellow performers make the performance a memorable one. Contrary to rumors, he also appeared solo without including some of the other guest stars that fans had been speculating about, including Drake, Kenny G, and Ariana Grande.

The singer's simple wardrobe choice was surprising considering his history of going above and beyond for his performances and music videos. In addition to sporting bandages and a bloodied face in March 2020 and in his "Save Your Tears" music video in January 2021, the Weeknd shocked fans and sparked speculation about undergoing plastic surgery when he appeared in the video with prosthetics that emulated a nose job, exaggerated cheekbones, and intensive Botox. (It was all prosthetics, FYI.)

It's unsurprising the artist went above and beyond for his Super Bowl debut, especially after recently saying he was "humbled" by being chosen to perform. "We all grow up watching the world’s biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position," The Weeknd said in a statement. "I’m humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year."

Judging from the familiar outfit he chose to sport for the Super Bowl, the Weeknd is sticking to the looks he knows best and letting his music speak for itself.