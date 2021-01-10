Since The Weeknd's new music video for his song "Save Your Tears" premiered on Jan. 5, fans have been busy breaking it down frame-by-frame. In the process, many uncovered what seems like a shocking dig at one of the musician's famous exes. In fact, thanks to the plastic surgery look that he achieved for the video, a lot of fans think that The Weeknd is dissing Bella Hadid with his "Save Your Tears" look.

Although the star has definitely used makeup in the past (his "Blinding Lights" bloody nose look is iconic), the "new" face that he showed off in his latest video is seriously unnerving. The 30-year-old singer wore prosthetics making it look he had received intense plastic surgery, complete with a nose job and ultra-sharp cheekbones.

The look instantly reminded many fans of The Weeknd's on-off girlfriend Bella Hadid, who has fought against plastic surgery rumors for years. "People think I got all this surgery or did this or that," the model said in a 2018 interview with InStyle. "And you know what? We can do a scan of my face, darling. I'm scared of putting fillers into my lips. I wouldn't want to mess up my face."

It's possible that the prosthetics are simply meant to call back to The Weeknd's past videos this era, where he played a character who donned bandages after his face was beaten.

Still, The Weeknd's new prosthetics might not be his only recent reference to Hadid. His song "Escape from LA," includes the lyrics, "LA girls all look the same / I can't recognize the same work done on they face," and "She got Chrome hearts hangin' from her neck." Hadid is a Los Angeles native who's worked with Chrome Hearts multiple times and even had a collection with them, so these references seem undeniable.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

To be honest, the star might even be referencing multiple exes in his latest video. At one point in the "Save Your Tears" visual, The Weeknd danced around a concert hall and pulled one fan onstage who looked a lot like Selena Gomez. Other fans even argued that the singer whispered his ex's name at one point in the song. The Weeknd may be moving on from his past relationships, but his new video makes it clear that they're definitely still on his mind.