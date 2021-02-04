With just days to go until the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV (55), you might be starting to make plans for arguably the biggest event of the big game: the halftime show, which will be headlined by the Weeknd. Considering there's no official start time for the annual performance, you might be wondering: What time is the 2021 Super Bowl halftime show? Here's when you should expect to tune in on Sunday, Feb. 7.

If you're someone who watches the Super Bowl for the commercials and halftime shower rather than the big game itself, there's a good rule of thumb to remember when setting a reminder to watch the "Save Your Tears" singer's performance. There's technically no designated time for the halftime show, but a good estimate is 90 minutes after kickoff, which is at 6:30 p.m. ET. Basically, you should be prepped for the Super Bowl halftime show to start at approximately 8 p.m. ET, according to Sporting News, depending on how the game goes.

While there's no set timeframe for how long the performer's set lasts, most headliners keep their performance under the 15-minute mark. The entire halftime lasts about 30-minutes, including commercials, analysis, commentary, and any other surprises, according to Sports Illustrated.

Speaking of surprises, the Weeknd has yet to share if he'll be gifting fans with a guest artist (or two). While speculation is rampant that Ariana Grande might make an appearance during his set after he announced he will be dropping a Highlights compilation album that includes "Love Me Harder" on Feb. 5, neither singer has yet to comment on the rumors.

However, the Weeknd — who has been vocal about being snubbed by the Grammys — previously said he was "humbled" by the honor after he was announced as this year's headliner back in November 2020.

"We all grow up watching the world’s biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position," The Weeknd said in a statement. "I’m humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year.”

Considering he'll be following up Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's internet-breaking performance from the 2020 Super Bowl, it wouldn't be out of the question if he has a few surprises up his sleeve and a set list with some of his biggest hits, including "Blinded By The Lights," which Pepsi teased during its pre-game commercial.

To see it all go down on Feb. 7, remember to tune in about 90 minutes in to watch the halftime show (you may want to turn it on as soon as they kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET, just so you don't miss a second), which will be produced by Jesse Collins and Roc Nation and directed by Hamish Hamilton, on CBS, the CBS Sport app, or CBS Sport's website.