The 2021 Super Bowl is set to air on Sunday, Feb. 7, which means it's almost time to actually stay off your phone when the commercials come on. Pepsi is known for bringing it when it comes to memorable commercials (see: Beyoncé in 2004), but since the company is also the official sponsor of the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show, it's taking a different approach this year. As you await The Weeknd's halftime performance, you might be wondering: Where's Pepsi's Super Bowl 2021 commercial? Here are the deets on the beverage company's game day plans.

In the past, Pepsi has successfully pulled off rocking the halftime show, which its sponsored since 2012, per Variety, and killing it with an iconic commercial, but for 2021, the game-day focus is all on the music. Pepsi named The Weeknd as the 2021 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show performer in November, and fans were hype as soon as they heard the news. With Feb. 7 still a few weeks away, Pepsi decided to get a jump on the Super Bowl commercial buzz — but Pepsi's Jan. 8 Super Bowl Halftime Show commercial titled "Get Ready" is all you'll get. There won't be any in-game Super Bowl Pepsi commercials on Feb. 7 for Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, or Pepsi Zero Sugar, according to the company. The halftime show commercial will take the place of a traditonal 30-second Super Bowl ad.

If you thought you'd see something on game day the likes of Pepsi's 2019 Super Bowl — which had Steve Carell, Lil Jon, and Cardi B ("Okurrr") all together at a diner — or a star-studded affair like Pepsi's 2004 Super Bowl commercial, which mesmerized fans with Beyoncé, Britney Spears, and Pink singing "We Will Rock You," you're out of luck until next year.

The company made clear its focus is on the halftime show, so it's no surprise Pepsi tapped The Weeknd to star in a pre-game commercial:

Unveiled during the NFL Super Bowl Wild Card Games on Jan. 9 and 10, the Pepsi commercial opens on different people dancing and singing to "Blinding Lights" by The Weeknd as they go about their daily routines, ya know, as you do. At the end, a football stadium security guard gets a star-studded surprise when he comes face-to-face with The Weeknd, who gives a quick smile and then drives away (presumably to get ready for the show, it is coming up soon).

Even though there will be no game-day Super Bowl commercial, which is truly a break in tradition for the company, Pepsi is selling limited-edition bottles and cans with Pepsi Halftime Show logos. The sips are now available at retailers, and they even come with a QR code that'll direct you to the new digital fan portal, PepsiHalftime.com. On the website, you'll be able to access exclusive and behind-the-scenes artist and show content. There are even AR experiences — like an Instagram Lens — you can try out at home.

Courtesy of Pepsi

