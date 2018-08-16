Take some time to think realistically about your compatibility with this person. Do you share some core values and goals? Do you have any hobbies in common? If you don’t know the answer, that’s probably a sign that it’s a somewhat surface-level fling. And if you can’t seem to find any overlap between you and your fling’s outlooks and passions, then you may want to take a step back and consider ending things.

“When it comes right down to it, your connection was founded on timing and location,” explains Winter. “You were both in the same vicinity and both available for the summer.”

Of course, you don’t have to be one of those #twinning couples who do everything from hit the gym to watch football games together — it’s totally fine (and actually advisable) to have your own individual interests. However, having just a few things in common will help you to bond on a deeper level.

As for the best way to figure out whether you should break up with your fling, Trescott suggests starting with your gut feeling.

“Often we intellectualize our relationships, wanting them to be more or less romantic and meaningful than they are," she says.

The point is, a summer fling can evolve for any number of reasons, but not all of them are meant to turn into serious relationships.

“As challenging as it may be, try and celebrate your fling for all it gave you,” says Trescott. “Maybe it was companionship on a Sunday or extraordinary late night sex. Maybe it was causality after getting out of a relationship that was too much. Maybe it was confidence, carelessness, or simply a glimpse into what you are and are not ready for. It can be any of these things or none of them at all. The point is time shared is time worth celebrating.”

Once you’ve decided to end your fling, Winter advises being direct yet gentle with your breakup — after all, you don’t know how deeply their feelings run for you.

“Make sure they know what they meant to you and, that even if it was short, it was something,” adds Trescott. “Having appreciation and grace on your way out will help you both heal faster and it won’t burn the bridge that you may want to be there next summer. Remember, sincerity is a superpower even in the summertime when everyone’s supposed to be carefree and just having fun.”

There’s absolutely nothing wrong with having a summer fling — and hopefully, you got exactly what you were looking for out of it. Just because you don't see a future with your fling doesn't mean it wasn't worth your while. In fact, the lessons you learned from this fling may very well benefit you in other relationships down the line. At the very least, it will be a whirlwind romance you can look back on fondly for exactly what it was: some thrilling, throw-your-hands-up, totally breezy fun.

