ShopDisney's Neon Summer Color Collection Is A Total Throwback Vibe

Disney worked their magic with the Millennial Pink and Briar Rose Gold color trends, and now, their latest collection drop will also make you squeal with delight. Arriving just in time for backyard barbecues and sunny beach days, ShopDisney's Neon Summer Color Collection has all the staples you need to rock your Disney style all season long.

You might be wondering what the Neon Summer Collection is all about. Unlike Belle of the Ball Bronze and Arendelle Aqua, Neon Summer is not just one solid color, but a vibrant combo of neon yellow, blue, and green. These three colors are used throughout the items featured in the collection. They give off a whimsy, fun vibe that you'll most likely want to work into your wardrobe. In addition, the new collection has every Disney essential you'd expect it would, like a cute spirit jersey and Mickey Mouse Loungefly backpack. There are even bright yellow Mickey Mouse Crocs so you can dress head to toe in Disney glam.

You can count on the neon hues to make you reminiscent of #throwback summer days when you were a kid and couldn't wait to wear your neon outfits. So, channel that nostalgia by wearing any of these seven Neon Summer items.

1. Neon Mickey Mouse Backpack Mickey Mouse Neon Mini Backpack by Loungefly – Disneyland $75 | ShopDisney By now, your Mickey Mouse backpack collection is probably getting just as big as your Mickey ear collection. It's not only a super cute accessory, but an extremely useful way to carry the essentials, like your wallet, keys, portable phone charger, and lip balm. Not to mention, this Neon Summer Loungefly backpack gives off serious retro vibes with its translucent blue vinyl, so get ready to pose for pics.

2. Neon Disney Spirit Jersey Disneyland Spirit Jersey for Adults – Neon Blue $69.99 | ShopDisney With how cozy spirit jerseys are, it's no wonder why you want to collect them all. Not only are they colorful, but they can be worn in a variety of ways, like with your fave pair of overalls or tucked into a denim mini skirt. Just like the backpack, you can choose between the "Disneyland" spirit jersey or one that has "Walt Disney World" printed on the back.

3. Neon Mickey Mouse Tank Top Mickey Mouse Neon Tank Top for Women – Walt Disney World – Blue $29.99 | ShopDisney You plan on taking advantage of the beautiful weather by being outside as much as possible. Play some nostalgia-filled games in your backyard with your roomies or go on a local hike at sunset. While you're getting active, you can sport this Neon Summer tank top that features an adorable Mickey Mouse who's also on the go.

4. Neon Disney Fanny Pack Walt Disney World Resort Neon Belt Bag $29.99 | ShopDisney If you're someone who's always down for the adventure, you'll want to have this cool fanny pack on hand this summer. It'll fit all your small necessities inside so you can be on your way in no time. Plus, you can get a belt bag that represents Walt Disney World or Disneyland depending on which one is your favorite.

5. Neon Yellow Disney Crocs Neon Yellow Clogs for Adults by Crocs $49.99 | ShopDisney Crocs are such a comfy shoe choice when you need to quickly slip something on for errands. As soon as you buy one pair, you'll be hooked. This specific pair is vibrant AF and absolutely perfect for when you want to Disneybound as Mickey Mouse, because he also wears adorable yellow shoes.

6. Neon Dog Spirit Jersey Walt Disney World Spirit Jersey for Dogs – Blue $36.99 | ShopDisney Your best furry friend can also look cool in Neon Summer style with this dog spirit jersey. You can create the sweetest #twinning look with your pet when you both wear your spirit jerseys on a walk around the neighborhood or catching the sunset on the beach.