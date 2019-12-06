If you want to start 2020 with a whole new aesthetic, Disney's got you covered. Disney's Belle of the Ball Bronze Collection is the perfect way to ring in the new year with its sparkly and bronze colors, and any day you carry or wear one of these accessories will look like a celebration. A Disney celebration, that is.

Inspired by Beauty and the Beast, the latest color collection from Disney will be making its debut across the globe through Disney parks on Sunday, Dec. 8. If you've ever dreamed of representing Belle with your wardrobe, be it at Disneyland, Walt Disney World, or anywhere else in the world, you can do it so easily now. To grab this special merch, you just have to visit Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Paris, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, or Shanghai Disneyland Resort, or go online to shop on shopDisney.com.

The Belle of the Ball Bronze collection includes a wide assortment of items, including headwear, apparel, accessories, and a couple of fun things for your home. The goal is to feel like Belle, and with the bronze, metallic, and sparkly elements in the collection, it shouldn't be very difficult to get into character.

Headwear items include the Belle of the Ball Bronze Minnie Mouse Ear Headband, which will sell for $27.99 at Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, Disneyland Paris, Shanghai Disney Resort, Hong Kong Disneyland and shopDisney.com.

Courtesy of Disney Parks

Courtesy of Disney Parks

Another headwear option is the Belle of the Ball Bronze Baseball Hat, which will also sell for $27.99, but will only be available at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort.

There are some awesome apparel options as well, which will all be available online at shopDisney.com, except for the Belle of the Ball Bronze Pet Spirit Jersey for your pet, which is only set to be sold within Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort for $34.99. Options you can grab online include a women's T-shirt for $39.99, a spirit jersey for $54.99, a sweatshirt for $34.99, and women's leggings for $39.99.

Courtesy of Disney Parks

My personal faves are the adorable accessories. You can get a Belle of the Ball Bronze Minnie Mouse Ear Keychain for $14.99 at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, and the other two options are available in-park and online.

The Belle of the Ball Bronze Minnie Mouse Mini Backpack by Loungefly is a total show-stopper. It's priced at $90, and available at Disney Parks in the United States, Paris, Hong Kong, and online.

Courtesy of Disney Parks

If you want something smaller, Disney also has a Minnie Mouse Mini Wristlet in the Belle of the Ball Bronze Collection that sells for $40 online and at U.S. Disney parks.

Courtesy of Disney Parks

Finally, if you'd rather stick with something small or you're still looking for the perfect gift to give your BFF, Disney will also have a Belle of the Ball Bronze Ornament available for $27.99 online and in-park, as well as an exclusive Belle of the Ball Bronze Mickey Mouse Plush for $19.99 that you can only snap up when you visit Walt Disney World or Disneyland.

Courtesy of Disney Parks

These fun options will probably sell fast, so you might want to snap them up quick. Get ready to ring in 2020 Belle-style.