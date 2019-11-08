What's magic, merry, and full of Mickey-shaped sweets? Disneyland throughout the holiday season, of course. There really is no better time to visit this magical destination. With icicle lights covering Sleeping Beauty's castle, and Mickey and friends decked out in adorable wintery attire, it's the perfect place to spend time with friends and family to get into the holiday #mood. If that didn't already convince you, I'm sure this Disneyland holiday treats 2019 roundup will.

During this time of year, there are holiday overlays of some of your favorite rides like a Haunted Mansion and "It's A Small World" Holiday. You can also find festive character meet and greets, and poinsettia decorations everywhere. Although, you may be most excited about the holiday treats being added to all the menus. A true foodie needs to add the Disney Festival of Holidays celebration at California Adventure to their to-do list ASAP. It's like a seasonal smorgasbord with different booths set up throughout the park featuring various treats.

Your mouth may be watering just thinking about it. And to make things easier for you, I've gathered up 10 savory and sweet highlights you can enjoy. The festival runs now through Jan. 6, 2020, so it's time to book that Disneyland trip to celebrate "the most wonderful time of the year."

1. Fried Turkey Slider Disney According to the Disney Parks Blog, this Fried Turkey Slider can be found at the appropriately named Winter Sliderland Marketplace. It's basically like a Thanksgiving meal all in one adorable slider, complete with cranberry sauce.

2. Warm Peppermint Chocolate Float Disney The holidays wouldn't be complete without a little chocolate peppermint. You can find this Warm Peppermint Chocolate Float at the Winter Sliderland Marketplace. It's a festive drink that's so fit for the season and the 'Gram.

3. House-Made Horchata Disney Another drink to add to your holiday wishlist should be this homemade Horchata. When Disney announced a horchata churro for Halloween, I knew I had to try it, and this drink is also going on my list. You can purchase this non-alcoholic drink at the Merry Mashups Marketplace.

4. Hot Cocoa Marshmallow Macaron Disney The Hot Cocoa Marshmallow Macaron is the real deal. I tried this last December, and it really does taste like hot cocoa in macaron form. The cute little white chocolate flame with marshmallows surrounding it makes it almost too pretty to eat, so you'll want to snap a picture before taking that first bite. Find this gluten-friendly treat at the Making Spirits Bright Marketplace.

5. Caramelized Apple Cake Disney You'll also find this Caramelized Apple Cake at the Making Spirits Bright Marketplace. A warm apple cake is just the treat you need on a brisk winter night. Not to mention, there's also crème anglaise and salted caramel sauce on top.

6. Shepherd’s Upside-Down Pie Disney This Shepherd's Upside-Down Pie is a plant-based delight you need to try for the holidays. It's a fun deconstructed take on the traditional dish that'll please your taste buds and your Instagram feed.

7. Churro Toffee Cold Brew Disney If you haven't heard about the Churro Toffee, it tastes just like a churro, and covered in cinnamon sugar. To complement the toffee, Disneyland has a Churro Toffee Cold Brew as part of the Festival of Holidays. Find it at the Holiday Duets Marketplace, so you can sip your cold brew while enjoying your toffee.

8. Navidad Punch Disney It wouldn't be the holidays without vibrant hues of red and green, and this Navidad Punch features both. The drink comes with a green cherry on top, and according to Disneyland News Today, includes a Mickey Jingle Bell Glow Cube.

9. Churros Yule Log Disney The yule log is a holiday tradition, and Disney decided to combine it with one of its iconic treats: the churro. That's where you get the Churros Yule Log, which can be found at the Merry Mashups Marketplace.