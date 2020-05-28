Someone press play on the High School Musical 2 soundtrack, because "What time is it? Summertime!" Lazy days chilling by the pool with the fam or roomies are about to kick into high gear, so you best be prepared with the cutest oversized inflatable and tote bag that'll keep your drinks chilled. Luckily, ShopDisney's summer 2020 products are here for you to make your warm day wishes come true. From pool floats to picnic blankets, Disney has everything you need to make your backyard summer hangouts a whole lot more magical (and Mickey-shaped).

Naturally, with any new Disney release, there needs to be an adorable pair of Mickey ears and a spirit jersey. ShopDisney's summer debuts include a sweet pool float ear headband and, of course, a tie dye spirit jersey. It's the perfect look when you want to look extra cute while barbecuing with bae.

Complete your summer vibe by treating yourself to a Mickey Mouse-themed float to lounge on in the pool, and a watermelon fanny pack to hold your lip balm and essentials. Pretty much, there's something for every Disney lover, so take a peak at these six items from ShopDisney and add anything to your shopping cart that'll make your summer even sweeter.

1. Mickey Mouse Pool Float Ears Mickey Mouse Pool Float Ear Headband $29.99 | ShopDisney Attention all Mickey ear headband fanatics: You'll want to add this summer-themed headband to your Ariel-sized collection. Instead of the typical sequined or velvet ears, this time, Mickey has two adorable pool floats for ears, complete with a sweet fruit pattern on them.

2. Mickey Mouse Ice Cream Pool Float Mickey Mouse Summer Fun Pool Float $39.99 $20 | ShopDisney If you plan on spending most of your time poolside this summer, you'll want to have a cute inflatable on hand. This Mickey Mouse-themed float is shaped like an ice cream cone, and it's just too cute to pass up on. For the ultimate summertime snap, lounge on your pool float while eating some ice cream in your Mickey float ears. Now that sounds like a true Disney dream come true.

3. Watermelon Fanny Pack Mickey Mouse Icon Watermelon Belt Bag $29.99 | ShopDisney Not only will this fanny pack make a vibrant statement in your backyard IG pics, but the seeds are little hidden Mickeys, which is super #adorbs. It gives off such a '90s throwback vibe, which is perfect for anyone who's in need of some nostalgia.

4. Dip Dye Disneyland Spirit Jersey Disneyland Dip Dye Spirit Jersey for Adults $69.99 | ShopDisney Tie dye is totally in right now, so you'll want to get your hands on this spirit jersey as soon as possible. It exudes major summer vibes with colorful dip dye at the bottom. Don't forget to snap an artsy mirror selfie for your IG feed.

5. Mickey Mouse Picnic Blanket Mickey Mouse Summer Fun Picnic Blanket $19.99 | ShopDisney A quality blanket for backyard picnics with your roomie is essential. That means you'll likely get a lot of use out of this Mickey Mouse-themed picnic blanket this summer. Not only is it designed to perfectly roll back up so you can easily carry it around with a shoulder strap, but it has a super cute design with summery Mickeys and ice cream cones.