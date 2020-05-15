Some people have been crafting DIY masks and face coverings, but you're in luck if you'd rather buy an already finished product. Many companies are selling reusable face masks to help you stay safe, and now Disney is getting in on the mask game. If you want to add a little magic to your face covering, here's where to buy Disney's cloth face masks adorned with some of your fave characters.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended the use of masks and face coverings in the beginning of April 2020, "in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies)." As of Thursday, May 7, the CDC's recommendation on the use of face masks to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease known as COVID-19, still stands. And as of Monday, May 11, most states recommend the use of face coverings, with some making it a requirement. With the mask recommendation likely to be around for a while, it makes sense to invest in a reusable face covering you won't mind wearing.

Disney's cloth masks are reusable, made with a cotton blend, and are selling for pre-order in packs of four for $19.99. The masks are expected to ship out sometime in July 2020. Disney also says its masks are compliant "with the FDA's recommendations on non-surgical, non-industrial grade face masks."

To pre-order Disney face masks featuring iconic characters like the Child, aka Baby Yoda, you can go to the Shop Disney online store. If you don't get to the masks right away you can also get to them by searching "face masks" on the Shop Disney site.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

'Star Wars' masks

This pack of four masks comes with the Child, R2-D2, iconic Star Wars characters, and Star Wars symbols.

Mickey & Minnie masks

This Mickey and Minnie pack is perfect for any classic Disney fan.

Pixar masks

These masks feature Forky, two different masks with a mix of Pixar characters on a white or blue background, and Mike Wazowski from Monsters, Inc.

Other options on the Disney site include Marvel characters, including Hulk's face, Marvel symbols, and Marvel's logos, a Disney Princess pack of masks, and a character mouth set featuring Winnie the Pooh, Stitch, Marie, and Mickey.

Disney is selling the face masks in Small, Medium, and Large sizes, and recommends checking your size by measuring from the bridge of your nose to the bottom of your chin. If two different sizes could work for you, you'll want to pick the largest size that your measurements fall into. You can pre-order your Disney face masks for a July ship date.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.