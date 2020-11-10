When you start to see holiday decorations pop up on your Insta feed, you know the countdown to Christmas has officially begun. The dreamiest way to spend the holidays is with a sprinkling of Disney magic, so check out ShopDisney's 2020 holiday merch that's available to shop right now. With spirit jerseys, sweaters, and ear-resistable accessories, you could be looking Insta-ready and oh-so-cozy while relaxing at home this season.

While you and your family watch classic movies like The Santa Clause or The Muppet Christmas Carol on Disney+, you could be all wrapped up in a Mickey and friends fleece throw blanket. Plan a hot chocolate cocktail hour on the night before Christmas and dress up with your siblings. Don't forget to add some sparkling Mickey and Minnie BaubleBar earrings to give your lewk that Disney princess glow. You can even decorate your tree with sequined Minnie Mouse ears while you rock a brand new pair of ears yourself.

Bring the joy of the Disney parks into your own home by sporting a festive spirit jersey or a Mickey Christmas sweater. All new merry ShopDisney merchandise could be yours with a click of a button, so treat yourself or your loved ones to any of these 12 items ASAP.

1. Let It Snow With These Light-Up Mickey Ears Mickey Mouse Snowflake Balloon Light-Up Ears Headband for Adults $33 | ShopDisney See on ShopDisney Out of all the new holiday ears available this year, this snowflake pair is truly the most lit. They actually light up like the Mickey Mouse balloons you can purchase at the Disney parks. Covered in snowflakes, you'll definitely fall in love with these ears and want to add them to your collection.

2. Get Cozy In This Mickey And Friends Spirit Jersey Santa Mickey Mouse and Friends Holiday Spirit Jersey for Adults – Disneyland $70 | ShopDisney See on ShopDisney Disney released quite a few new spirit jerseys this holiday season, like this adorable Mickey and friends style. It features the iconic Disney characters getting ready for Christmas. There's even a dog version ($37, shopdisney.com), so you and your furry friend can match. If they don't have your size or the jersey you love, keep checking back for any restocks or new drops that may happen.

3. Snuggle Up For Movie Night In These Minnie Mouse PJs Minnie Mouse Holiday Bodysuit Pajama for Women $70 | ShopDisney See on ShopDisney For holiday movie nights and getting cozy by the fireplace, get yourself this Minnie Mouse bodysuit. With a sherpa fleece-lined hoodie, it'll keep you extra warm all winter long. There's also a colorful Mickey Mouse version ($70, shopdisney.com) and a green Mickey and Minnie gingerbread style ($40, shopdisney.com), so everyone in your family can get in on the festive pajama fun.

4. Sparkle With These Mickey And Minnie BaubleBar Earrings Santa Mickey and Minnie Mouse Holiday Earrings by BaubleBar $50 | ShopDisney See on ShopDisney Disney and BaubleBar are serving up the sweetest holiday vibe with this pair of Santa Mickey and Minnie Mouse earrings. This adorable set will dress up any holiday sweater look, and it'll make such a statement in your Christmas Day selfie.

5. Add This Mickey Mouse Santa Hat To Your Ears Collection Mickey Mouse Santa Hat for Adults $30 | ShopDisney See on ShopDisney Don't wear just any Santa hat. Instead, make it a Mickey Mouse Santa hat. This hat showcases the spirit of two icons — Santa and Mickey — who spread so much magic this time of year. Consider grabbing a hat for everyone in your fam to wear on Christmas morning as you open up your presents.

8. This Sherpa Spirit Jersey Will Keep You Comfy All Season Mickey Mouse ''Holiday Cheer'' Spirit Jersey for Adults $75 | ShopDisney See on ShopDisney Trade in your regular spirit jersey for a sherpa fleece one that will keep you extra cozy this time of year. This white, fluffy spirit jersey features an adorable Mickey Mouse, candy canes, and "holiday cheer" written on the back.

9. This Mickey Pullover Is Filled With Festive Cheer Santa Mickey Mouse Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults $43 | ShopDisney See on ShopDisney Plan a Christmas sweater night at home with your roomies or family. Instead of something that lights up and jingles all the way, rock this super cute and cozy Mickey Mouse pullover. It'll look extra festive with a red collared shirt underneath.

10. Deck Your Tree Out In Disney Cheer With These Minnie Ears Minnie Mouse Red Sequin Ear Headband Ornament $20 | ShopDisney See on ShopDisney Your tree can also be decked out with Disney cheer, thanks to this sparkly ornament. It's like a mini version of the ears you wear to the parks. There's also a unicorn Minnie Mouse ear style that's extra colorful ($20, shopdisney.com).

11. This Disney Parks Throw Is The Ultimate BFF For Movie Nights Mickey Mouse Disney Parks Holiday Throw Blanket $75 | ShopDisney See on ShopDisney Build a blanket fort in your living room to watch Disney holiday movies with your fam. Save this Disney Parks throw to wrap yourself up in on the couch. It's extra cozy and has some of your favorite attractions on it, like Space Mountain.