Calling all Disney fans: ShopDisney dropped a brand new collection that'll have you smiling from mouse ear to ear. The Disney Parks Collection x BaubleBar jewelry has everything you need to accessorize your Disney-inspired #OOTDs. With cute character earrings and pieces that feature the iconic Mickey Mouse shape, you're sure to find something to add to your very own "whozits and whatzits galore."

Representing Mickey Mouse and his best buds, you'll totally fall in love with the pom pom-esque earrings. But if earrings aren't really your vibe, no need to fret. There are also a couple necklaces, a sparkly bracelet, and a cool ring in the collection that give a nod to the one who started it all: Mickey.

The character earrings are especially cute if you're planning a DisneyBound outfit inspired by one of them. Wear a nautical shirt and white shorts for a Donald Duck look, or your favorite polka dot dress to match your Minnie earrings. The next time you head to one of the parks, you can even wear all your Mickey Mouse jewelry with your fave pair of Mickey ears for an ear-resistible selfie. It's time to make your dreams come true, and grab any of these nine Disney Parks Collection x BaubleBar pieces.

1. These Mickey Mouse Earrings Mickey Mouse Earrings by BaubleBar $65 | ShopDisney If you're having a difficult time deciding which earrings to get, you won't go wrong with this Mickey Mouse pair. Put your hair in a high ponytail with a bright red scrunchie so you can really show off these gems.

2. These Donald Duck Earrings Donald Duck Earrings by BaubleBar $65 | ShopDisney Mickey Mouse is the big cheese, but you can't help but love Donald Duck just as much. He's so adorable with his sailor outfit and firequaker personality. Pair these Donald Duck BaubleBar earrings with a nautical swimsuit (unique-vintage.com, $48) for relaxing days spent by the pool.

3. These Minnie Mouse Earrings Minnie Mouse Earrings by BaubleBar $65 | ShopDisney Minnie Mouse is a style icon, and these Minnie earrings are a testament to that. These will look great when you're wearing polka dots or a red bow in your hair. You can even get both the Mickey and Minnie earrings to mix and match them for date night with the Mickey to your Minnie.

4. These Goofy Earrings Goofy Earrings by BaubleBar $65 | ShopDisney You can't help but LOL when you look at these Goofy BaubleBar earrings. The pom pom design is especially cute with Goofy who is usually long and lanky. The orange seedbeads used to make Goofy's outfit are just the right amount of color to make your #OOTD pics really stand out.

5. This Mickey Mouse Bracelet Mickey Mouse Icons Bracelet by BaubleBar $50 | ShopDisney This Mickey Mouse bracelet is so dainty. It features colorful glass Mickey icons strung together with smaller pearlescent stone Mickeys in between. There are even Mickey Mouse Icons Earrings (shopdisney.com, $55) in the collection to match.

6. This Mickey Mouse Ring Mickey Mouse Icons Ring by BaubleBar $45 | ShopDisney This Mickey Mouse Icons Ring perfectly coordinates with the Mickey Mouse Icons bracelet and earrings. It only comes in a size seven ring size, so make sure it's the right fit before you purchase or else you'll have a Cinderella-type situation on your hands.

7. This Mickey Mouse Necklace Mickey Mouse Pavé Necklace by BaubleBar $60 | ShopDisney To match the Mickey Mouse dangle earrings, you can get this Mickey Mouse Pavé Necklace. It's made with pavé glass to create Mickey's adorable face. Wear this with your fave Disneyland tee to add a little sparkle to your 'fit.