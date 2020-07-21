Instead of simply daydreaming of Mickey-shaped waffles and pineapple Dole Whip, put on your chef's hat and create some delicious dishes of your own with the best Disney-themed cookbooks out there. It's time to channel your inner Remy from Ratatouille and turn your kitchen into The Happiest Place on Earth. With Disney Parks'-inspired recipes and desserts from your favorite movies, these cookbooks will come in handy anytime you want a little taste of Disney magic.

Every Disney fan probably wishes they could live at the Magic Kingdom for a day. You could enjoy breakfast in Cinderella's Castle and stop by the bakery on Main Street for a coffee pick-me-up paired with an Instagram-worthy pastry. Wrap up your evening by being a guest at the Beast's Castle for a delicious dinner that even the dishes would rave about. The entire situation sounds like a fairy tale dream come true, and it's actually a lot easier to achieve than you'd think.

Consider any of these 10 Disney cookbooks as your fairy godmother in the kitchen. They'll help you put together amazing meals you can surprise your partner with on date night, and cute desserts for a picture-perfect roomies' night in. You could also host a Disney dinner party for your family and end the night watching your favorite movies on Disney+. The magic awaits. All you need to do is gather up your ingredients and start cooking.

1. 'Entertaining with Disney: Exceptional Events From Mickey Mouse to Moana!' by Amy Croushorn Entertaining with Disney: Exceptional Events From Mickey Mouse to Moana! $29.99 $16.48 | Amazon Want to be able to host a magical dinner party for your besties? Well, Entertaining with Disney has everything you'd need to make that happen from recipes to DIY projects. It's not just a cookbook — it also serves as an event planner. This book will give you the essentials for different Disney-inspired events, like a beautiful Little Mermaid-themed bridal shower brunch.

2. 'Mickey's Gourmet Cookbook: Most Popular Recipes From Walt Disney World & Disneyland' by Disney Book Group Mickey's Gourmet Cookbook: Most Popular Recipes From Walt Disney World & Disneyland $38.98 | Amazon This Mickey's Gourmet Cookbook has everything an aspiring Disney chef needs. It's filled with some of the most popular recipes from both Disneyland and Walt Disney World. It even covers every course to create a full meal, from appetizers and soups to main dishes and desserts.

3. 'Disney Tsum Tsum Sushi Cookbook' by Emi Tsuneoka Disney Tsum Tsum Sushi Cookbook (Paperback) $17.99 | Books and Crannies The Disney Tsum Tsum Sushi Cookbook doesn't come out until Nov. 2020, but it's available for pre-order now on Books and Crannies. If you're a sucker for food that's almost too cute to eat, you'll definitely want to get your hands on this cookbook. Inside, you'll find 27 sushi recipes inspired by different Disney characters, and each one will give you major heart eyes at how cute they are.

4. 'Eat like a Princess with this Disney Inspired Cookbook: Your Disney Food Companion' by Tom Flay Eat like a Princess with this Disney Inspired Cookbook: Your Disney Food Companion (Paperback) $12.95 | Books and Crannies Treat yourself like the true Disney princess you are by getting this cookbook that has an assortment of recipes inspired by princesses. If you're looking for something savory, try the "Princess Inspired Burger." If you're in the mood for something sweet, whip up "Cinderella's Yummiest Pumpkin Donuts."

5. 'The Princess Dessert Cookbook: Desserts Inspired by Disney, Star Wars, Classic Fairy Tales, Real-Life Princesses, and More!' by Aurélia Beaupommier The Princess Dessert Cookbook: Desserts Inspired by Disney, Star Wars, Classic Fairy Tales, Real-Life Princesses, and More! (Hardcover) $16.99 | Books and Crannies Not only does this cookbook cover Disney princesses, but also Star Wars princesses and even real-life princesses. You'll be making desserts like "Robin Hood’s Sherwood Blackberry Tart" or "Princess Leia’s Rebel Brioches" for a regal brunch with your housemates in no time. Take the experience to the next level by dressing up like a princess and snapping glamorous Insta snaps as you taste your creations.

6. 'Deliciously Disney' by David Pietras Deliciously Disney $15.99 | Fulton Street Books and Coffee If you're longing to recreate a Disney day at home, you'll want to get your hands on this Deliciously Disney cookbook that has more than 300 Disney World copycat recipes. Put together your own Food & Wine Festival like at Epcot, but in your own kitchen. There are even recipes from Disney-MGM Studios that will be a quality throwback to your family vacay days.

7. 'The Disney Bakery' by Adrienne Berofsky The Disney Bakery (Disney Editions Deluxe) $21.95 | Amazon Some people like to document their food on the 'Gram. If you can relate, you'll definitely want to add this adorable The Disney Bakery cookbook to your kitchen shelf. It features super cute, delicious, and Instagram-worthy recipes inspired by Disney movies, like The Lion King and Aladdin.

8. 'Delicious Disney Holidays' by Pam Brandon Delicious Disney Holidays by the Disney Chefs by Pam Brandon (2012) Hardcover $20.05 | Amazon Are the holidays your favorite time at Disney? With the magical decor and themed menus, it's not difficult to see why. Even if Halloween and Christmas are months away, you can still enjoy your favorite treats thanks to this Delicious Disney Holidays cookbook. It's filled with holiday-inspired recipes from the parks and resorts.