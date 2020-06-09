If you've ever ordered takeout from a vegan restaurant or tried putting a splash of almond milk in your pancakes, cereal, or coffee, then you know vegan food can be delicious. Creamy chickpea pasta with fresh vegetables can rock your tastebuds, and mushroom tacos can make any virtual happy hour feel complete. Here's the scoop: Some of the best vegan cookbooks to download right now will help you whip up the treats you've always wanted to try, while laughing at various stories and puns.

They'll also teach you how to maximize ingredients like tofu, nuts, dates, or quinoa so you can get the most out of them. Sometimes, without that extra drizzle of hot sauce, sprinkle of fresh basil, or layer of tiny coconut flakes on top, those ingredients can be a little bland. They might end up sitting in your fridge or pantry, never seeing the counters and nifty utensils in your kitchen. But, with the help of a cookbook filled with tasty recipes, you can learn how to use them properly and effectively. You can put together meals and treats everyone in your crew will love.

For example, you can make burrito bowls, zucchini noodles, a vegetable chili, or chocolate chip cookies. You're getting hungry just imagining the foods you'll make. So, let's get into the best vegan cookbooks to pick up, shall we?

1. 'Rachel Ama's Vegan Eats: Tasty Plant-Based Recipes for Every Day' by Rachel Ama 'Rachel Ama's Vegan Eats: Tasty Plant-Based Recipes for Every Day' by Rachel Ama $28.19 $16.49 | Barnes & Noble Rachel Ama's Vegan Eats: Tasty Plant-Based Recipes for Every Day by Rachel Ama delves into rich cuisine based on Ama's Caribbean and West African roots, and it even comes with a playlist. Be sure to play the song she's chosen for each recipe when you're cooking and serving them to your vegan-loving friends.

2. 'The Global Vegan' by Ellie Bullen 'The Global Vegan' by Ellie Bullen $35 | Ellie Bullen Traveling meets vegan food in Ellie Bullen's cookbook, The Global Vegan. Bullen is the extremely creative woman behind Elsa's Wholesome Life. For those who don't know, it's an online store, blog, and YouTube channel where Bullen sells presets, shares delicious-looking recipes, and brings you into her pastel-filled life. If you download this e-book, you'll likely end up exploring the world from the comfort of your kitchen.

4. 'The Vegan Instant Pot Cookbook: Wholesome, Indulgent Plant-Based Recipes' by Nisha Vora 'The Vegan Instant Pot Cookbook: Wholesome, Indulgent Plant-Based Recipes' by Nisha Vora $12.99 | Amazon Nisha Vora, who's a self-proclaimed "lawyer-turned-foodie" based in Brooklyn, New York, and the genius behind Rainbow Plant Life — a blog, Instagram page, and YouTube channel — has a sweet cookbook you have to download. Titled The Vegan Instant Pot Cookbook: Wholesome, Indulgent Plant-Based Recipes, her book is all about giving you healthy and nutritious meals to make at home, that will likely end up on your social media feeds. If you download this book, prepare to try more than 90 new recipes.

5. '4 Ebook Bundle: Buddha Bowls, Balance, Festive Wonders, and Plant-Based Wonders' by Tish Wonders 4 Ebook Bundle £19.90 | Tish Wonders Tish Wonders knows how to eat with the seasons and create the most epic-looking meals. If you download her bundle of e-books that focus on finding balance and crafting buddha bowls, you'll definitely try some new ingredients, or an unexpectedly tasty combination. Now, these original recipes are considered plant-based, so be sure to scan through their ingredients lists to make sure they'll fit into your vegan diet, too. Healthy and vegetable-loving meals will have never looked so good.

6. 'Five Ingredient Vegan: 100 Simple, Fast, Modern Recipes' by Katy Beskow 'Five Ingredient Vegan: 100 Simple, Fast, Modern Recipes' by Katy Beskow $9.99 | Barnes & Noble Don't sleep on this e-book from Katy Beskow, who's the author of the cookbook collection 15 Minute Vegan. It covers 100 tasty recipes that you'll want to add into your weekly meal plans, or make with your friends on a rainy afternoon. Some recipes in the book include green apple salsa, spicy noodle soup, spinach pancakes, and roasted cherry tomato risotto. You'll get hungry just flipping through the pages and tracking down the needed ingredients in your kitchen.

7. 'Vegan Bowls Cookbook' by Coconut Bowls 'Vegan Bowls Cookbook' by Coconut Bowls $9.95 | Coconut Bowls Here's the 411 on Coconut Bowls: It's a shop dedicated to living sustainably and creating handmade products that allow you to live and eat clean. Their cookbook will teach you how to craft a perfect pudding, soup, or pesto pasta bowl at home, and comes with a boatload of beautiful images to look at. You'll want to set it up in a prime spot in your kitchen so that when you go on an Instagram Live session, this masterpiece is easy to see.