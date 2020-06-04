One way to celebrate Black voices is to read work by Black women authors. These books can help Black readers feel seen, and show white and non-Black people of color additional perspectives within the Black experience. While many non-Black people are picking up nonfiction titles about race and privilege in the wake of the protests against police brutality and racism, it's equally beneficial to read about Black stories that don't center on struggle. These books by Black female authors out in 2020 take place across America, Africa, the Caribbean, and beyond; consider adding them to your reading list.

Maybe sci-fi novels are your thing. Maybe you’re into fun romances. You may even be in the mood for a critical intersectional feminist text. No matter your preferred genre, 2020 has introduced essay collections, story collections, and novels by Black female authors sure to satisfy all readers — but TBH, there’s no better time to read something outside of your comfort zone. Add these 23 books by Black women to your TBR list ASAP.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.