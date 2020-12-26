The holidays brought a ton of celeb Instagram posts, but one of the steamiest pics to grace the internet came courtesy of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. The two singers went up to Mendes' parents' place in Canada to spend the holidays quarantined together, and the resulting snaps are #goals. Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's Christmas 2020 Instagram post captured an intimate kiss, and it's clear they know how to heat up the holidays.

Cabello took to the 'Gram to share a post with her man on Friday, Dec. 25. "I’m not good at taking a lot of pictures lately but here’s one good one. Merry Christmas! Thank u Santa for my tall sweet funny boy," wrote Cabello alongside a photo of her and Mendes exchanging a steamy kiss in a hot tub.

Mendes also shared some appreciation for Cabello on Thursday, Dec. 24 on his Instagram Stories. His post featured a black and white photo of himself and Cabello snuggled up on a couch with their adorable pups. Front and center is their newest pup, Tarzan. The couple first shared their sweet adoption post for Tarzan on Nov. 4, via Cabello's Instagram. "During uncertain times like this we need a reminder that sweet miracle things like puppies exist in the world too, meet the new member of the pack: Tarzan," wrote Cabello.

Mendes opened up to People ahead of the holidays, saying, "I'm going back to my home in Pickering, [in Ontario, Canada]." He continued, "Camila's coming with me, and we're going to be quarantining in my parents’ house — so, back in my childhood bedroom, and we'll be with my immediate family." He added, "I haven't looked forward to something so much in so long — it's really like counting down the minutes."

Before the holidays hit in full force, the superstar couple made a "Christmas Song" video for fans, first announcing the collaboration on Dec. 6. The video dropped on Dec. 7, and it featured a duet paired with sweet home video footage of Cabello and Mendes.

It's unclear if the lovebirds are on the track for engagement anytime soon, but in a Dec. 4 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Mendes told reporter Katie Krause that marriage ~might~ be on the table. It went down after Krause asked Mendes if Cabello was his "forever person" and if he'd consider engagement in the future.

Like a true romantic, Mendes replied, "Yeah, absolutely, I think for me it's always been if I'm not willing to talk about that stuff then I kind of check out a little bit, and I don't know, I really think when you know, you know." He continued, calling Cabello one of his best friends. "At the same time, I know we are really young so I don't want to jump, like, insanely fast, but I think when you find your person, you feel and you know that you have found your person," said Mendes.

The only thing cuter than the Mendes-Cabello holiday celebration, duet, and overall relationship is their pup Tarzan, and even that's debatable.