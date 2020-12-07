I have no idea whether or not Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are getting engaged soon. But I do know that they've been talking about it. No, seriously. Mendes himself admitted to it during a Dec. 4 interview with Entertainment Tonight. The topic came about when Entertainment Tonight's reporter Katie Krause asked Mendes of Cabello, "Is she your forever person? Do you talk about an engagement one day?"

"Yeah, absolutely, I think for me it's always been if I'm not willing to talk about that stuff then I kind of check out a little bit, and I don't know, I really think when you know, you know," he responded. "She's been one of my best friends since I was, like, 15 years old. I don't know, at the same time, I know we are really young so I don't want to jump, like, insanely fast, but I think when you find your person, you feel and you know that you have found your person."

OK, so, yes. That sounds incredibly romantic. But, in a Nov. 28 Instagram post, Cabello revealed their relationship isn't all gushy engagement talk. They also bond by helping each other learn from tough times and grow.

"I’ve learned a lot about love with this guy," she shared in the caption of a picture of her and Mendes kissing by the ocean. "It’s not just the happy blissful moments you see in pictures and videos- When you’re in a relationship with someone, it feels like they are this mirror reflecting yourself back to you- I constantly have to confront my fears, my anxieties, my insecurities, my patterns of thinking, my beliefs about life and about myself."

She continued, "it’s not as simple as it looks in pictures sometimes. sometimes, it’s messy and uncomfortable and ugly lol. But there’s nothing like the pull, the FORCE that is love, to be the light in the darkness- to be the gravitational pull that gives you the relentless strength to be braver, wiser, and better than you were yesterday. It’s so instinctive for us to love, even if our minds try to protect us from it sometimes, but our nature as humans is to love. And to be in love means to choose that person over and over again, to go through the messy stuff with. And that’s way more beautiful and raw and real than perfection."

These two sound like they're going strong — regardless of their engagement status.