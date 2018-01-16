Shaun White's Parents Are The Olympic Snowboarder's Biggest Supporters
There are only a few people in this world who know what it's like to parent an Olympic athlete. My guess? It's not that easy. Actually, I bet it's really, really challenging emotionally, physically, and financially. Just ask Shaun White's parents. The gold medalist credits a lot of his success to the undying support and love from his parents, plus their ability to step aside and let him "do his thing." Of course, his thing became winning gold medals for snowboarding, so that worked out. And, he's ready to do it again in the 2018 Winter Olympics.
It seems like we know a lot about the red-haired wonder, but not that much about his family. White is one of three siblings raised in San Diego by his parents, Cathy and Roger White. According to reports, they were fully committed to White's snowboarding career from the beginning. So much so, it's been said Cathy spent her weeks driving from San Diego to Mammoth Mountain (about a seven-hour trip) to support White's practice and training during his youth.
Obviously, it all literally paid off. Between his annual salary and endorsement deals, Shaun White's current net worth is somewhere between $40 million and $45 million.
Thanks, Mom.
In a recent interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, White discussed a scary congenital heart disease he shares with Kimmel's newborn son. During the interview, they discussed how intense it must have been for White's parents when he was a baby, and how honorable it is for them to nurture his interest in extreme sports, anyway.
White told Kimmel,
Kimmel asked the obvious question, wondering if White's condition made his parents overly protective. White joked, "Obviously not."
He continued,
White and Kimmel joked a bit more about how fit and athletic White is now, but at the heart of their conversation was a lot more. Kimmel ultimately thanked White's parents for showing him how to support and nurture his own son's interests despite the scary heart condition. Kimmel told White,
Here's to all the awesome parents who are behind America's favorite Olympic athletes.
To learn more, visit teamusa.org. The Winter Olympics will air live, starting February 8.
