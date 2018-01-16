These Photos Of Shaun White & Sarah Barthel Will Make You Swoon So Hard For Them

As the 2018 Olympics approach, I'm amped for the patriotism, athleticism, showmanship, and fandom that the epic sports competitions bring along with them. But above all else, I just want to ogle uber sexy Olympians. That is why we all watch, right? One of those sexy Olympians is professional snowboarder, skateboarder, and two-time Olympic gold medalist, Shaun White. He's been coupled up since 2013, so he's well off the market... but don't get too sad. These photos of Shaun White and Sarah Barthel add a whole new level to the daydreaming, because these two are major #RelationshipGoals.

First off, they're a modern-day power duo. If you're unfamiliar, Sarah Barthel is a rad rocker chick, who alongside Josh Carter, makes up the electronic rock duet Phantogram. (They're currently touring the US through May 27.) She's a style chameleon, sporting platinum-to-jet black hair, she's friends with Miley Cyrus, and she's more than three years White's senior. Are you crushing on her as hard as I am?

Secondly, they just flat out seem to really like and support each other. It is indisputable that this couple's swoon-worthiness could melt all of the snow in Pyeongchang.

Guys, they have matching slippers.

I love twinning, but throwing comfort footwear in is a whole new game. Plus, if lazy chic had a poster couple, these two would be it. That outfit is literally exactly what I want to wear as I watch the Olympics from my bed and dream about the day when I get my own Olympian to share a wardrobe with.

They do more than just look cute together...

...like go to Coachella. That's just cool. It probably means they're really good at compromising, too. There's so much music to see at the same time — seriously, how do you choose? Also, they still look really cute here.

Barthel looks like a rock star angel here in her all-white outfit.

What's even better than that is that she looks so happy. And White's grin is just like, "Yas, this is my lady." Did you ever think of golf carts as romantic? I didn't, until I saw this, and now, I want nothing more than to ride around on one, just cheesing next to my SO.

JUST LOOK AT THEM.

Listen, I don't know where they got all these crisp $2 bills, and I don't really care. What I do know is that couples who can get silly with their mutual friends are fun to be around.

Especially when their mutual friend is Danny DeVito.

I have so many questions. Are they on the set of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia? Are they wearing matching jeans? Do they ever have DeVito over for dinner?

Clearly, they love dogs.

OK, so this is not a picture of them together, but Barthel did take the photo, and I am swooning. This little muppet of a dog, Leroy Brown, has his own Instagram account with 25.5k followers. Also, I can only assess that they are on a private jet, which I guess is to be expected, but damn.

No, really, their love is like a storybook.

I'm dead. Not only is White at a Phantogram show here, supporting his GF, but he is hugging her like she is the most precious thing in the world. And I'm just going to point it out again, but they are matching once more. As they say, a couple who wardrobes together stays together. (OK, "they" never said that, but I'm saying it right now.)

Before getting too bummed that Shaun White is off the market, just remember that during the 2016 Rio Olympics, the number of Tinder matches in the Olympic Village surged by 129 percent. You might want to start scoping out flights to Pyeongchang.

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.

Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!