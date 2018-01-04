Is Shaun White Single? The Athlete Is Dating A Rockstar & She's Badass
The 2018 Winter Olympics are upon us. Among the eager and young professionals is OG snowboarder Shaun White. The two-time American gold medalist has an exciting career full of awesome commercials, interesting sponsors, and of course, epic flips and tricks in the snow. Now, fans just have one question: Is Shaun White single?
Funny. Of course he isn't.
Someone this talented, charismatic, nice, and interesting doesn't just stay single forever. Though we're sure he's had his fair share of partying days like any extreme athlete would, White is actually in a long-term relationship. His girlfriend's name is Sarah Barthel, and she's badass as hell.
Barthel is half of the electronic rock duo, Phantogram. You might recognize her from the music festival circuit, or from one of Phantogram's music videos. She also recently had an interview with Marie Claire to talk about her unique sense of style and fashion. (She can rock both platinum AND black hair like nobody's business.)
Yup, same person.
Not that I know anything about being a rock musician or professional athlete, but it feels right for these two to be together. I mean, she's seriously fierce, guys.
Check her out in this music video.
Intense, no? Just about as intense as flying through the air strapped to a piece of fiberglass.
White recently spoke with US Weekly about a gnarly accident he suffered while training for the 2018 Olympic games. He told the magazine,
White even shared a graphic picture of his facial injuries on Instagram. He captioned the picture,
As for Barthel, it sounds like White's accident scared her a little bit, but that's fair.
White told US Weekly the crash wasn't a huge deal to him, but he still he appreciates the concern from his girlfriend and family:
He added,
With a relationship this awesome at home, how could things NOT work out?
Check in on White at the 2018 Winter Olympics this year in Pyeongchang, South Korea, and keep your eyes peeled for Barthel cheering him on. (She'll likely be the one wearing leather.)
