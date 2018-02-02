Shaun White's Olympics Super Bowl Commercial Will Get You Pumped For His Comeback

I'm one of those people who truly believes there is nothing better in this world than the Olympics, and I can't tell you how hyped I have been for the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea. And now, thanks to Shaun White's Olympics Super Bowl commercial, I am somehow even more hyped for the Games to begin — and to see how White performs. The commercial, which is set to air during the Super Bowl game on Sunday, Feb. 4, speaks to the redemption White is chasing on the snow this year.

In case you forgot (and HOW COULD YOU HAVE FORGOTTEN??) White did not do so hot in the 2014 Sochi Olympics. After winning gold medals in 2006 and 2010, White was back to claim his dominance in the halfpipe. But then, he fell — twice — during the final and came in fourth place, leaving Sochi without any medals. So, White is heading to PyeongChang with redemption on his mind.

"People ask, 'When are you going to get over it?' You know, the loss or whatever," White told NBC. "You don’t, you don’t really ever get over it. It’s kind of like you have a scar from falling off a bike, it’s just with you forever. But you learn from it. So it’s a part of me now, which is great. As hard as it was, I’m thankful that it happened because it taught me a lot."

That sentiment is fully expressed in the Olympics commercial for the Super Bowl, which you can see in full here.

The commercial shows White watching his past Olympic performances, including — of course — the crash in the halfpipe at Sochi, on a reel. The commercial shows White trying to go through his day, like having a dinner with friends, but clearly he's only thinking about that halfpipe and what he would've done differently.

NBC filmed White for the commercial in both New Zealand, where he was training, and Los Angeles, California. In between shoots for the commercial, White had a nasty fall while training in New Zealand this past October that left him with 62 stitches and bruising in his lungs.

Luckily, White recovered in time for the first Olympic qualifier rounds in early December and eventually made it onto Team USA, again. "I’m feeling good. Honestly, it was more of an alarming thing than anything, like any pain or any longterm injury. It’s always not the best scenario to hit your face, but it was more alarming than anything," White told Us Weekly in November.

The Super Bowl commercial, which features Black Sabbath's classic "Iron Man," also shows White standing contemplatively in the middle of a halfpipe, training on that halfpipe, and plunging himself into an ice bath.

"Now he has his revenge," Black Sabbath croons near the end of the minute-long clip. And judging by the tricks he pulls on the halfpipe in this commercial's footage, White will have his revenge in PyeongChang, where he will be back competing in halfpipe. Rather than straining himself between training for both the halfpipe and slopestyle competition, White has been dead-focused on halfpipe.

As the Opening Ceremony is coming up on Feb. 9, NBC is airing a few commercials about star athletes for the Super Bowl.

This includes a powerful spot about 33-year-old skier Lindsey Vonn, an Olympic alum like White.

The other Olympic athletes profiled in NBC's commercials are 17-year-old snowboarder Chloe Kim, the unbeatable figure skated Nathan Chen, and skier Mikaela Shiffrin.

Kim's commercial focuses on the dedication of her father to get her to the Games.

Chen's commercial references his skating start in hockey before showing off the effort he puts in to do the epic jumps he pulls off (seriously, Chen is incredible).

Shiffrin's Super Bowl commercial, meanwhile, is all about her quest to "always be faster than the boys," as said to her (in the commercial, at least) by skier Heidi Voelker.

I don't know about you, but I've got all kinds of chills already, and I cannot wait for competition to begin next week.

