There are some pretty messy breakups in Hollywood, and things only get messier when celebs get the names of their former flames inked onto their bodies. Now it looks like Travis Barker's ex-wife Shanna Moakler is lasering away the last physical bit of her connection to the musician. The former pageant star has finally gotten rid of her tat after years of sporting the ink. Shanna Moakler’s Instagram video removing her Travis Barker tattoo is a thing to behold.

All eyes have been on Barker and his boo Kourtney Kardashian in recent month. Whether or not that's what provoked Moakler to post a video of her tattoo removal on Friday, May 14, is up for debate. The former Miss USA uploaded the video to Instagram, captioning the post, “Nurse Jamie uses her newest and most powerful laser to erase the remaining of her wrist tattoo!!!” Nurse Jamie is an LA-based skincare specialist.

The video begins with Moakler receiving lidocaine injections, which is her go-to when getting a tattoo removed. "It's my ex's name," she reveals when Nurse Jamie asks what the tattoo says. "Don't tattoo names on your body, kids. Don't do that,” jokes Moakler. As they're getting it all set up, Moakler opts for a stress relief ball to squeeze despite the numbing injection.

During the procedure, Moakler exclaims, "Yes! That is intense, but it's worth it!" She also told her boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau, who was filming the video, “I'm, like, sweating!"

Apparently, Moakler will need one more tattoo removal session before the name is totally gone, but she looked pretty hype.

Her tattoo removal comes a day after Barker reportedly covered up one of his tattoos for Moakler on Thursday, May 13. Spotted first by Cosmopolitan, Barker’s newest skull and crossbones tattoo covers up an “ST” design, which is reportedly a reference to his six-year relationship with Moakler. Barker talked about his ink to Vice in 2015, “I actually only ever got the names of two girls tattooed — the ones I married,” which were his exes, Moakler and Melissa Kennedy. “The Shanna tattoo is still there. I don’t know if I’m going to cover it up, but I’ve thought about it,” he added.

It seems like both Barker and Moakler want to erase those symbols for good.

Recently, fans accused Moakler of shading Barker and Kardashian when she uploaded some questionable posts. She later addressed the posts with People on May 12. "I'm very much over my ex. It's been a long time. However, do I think some of the PDA that he's doing with her is weird? [Yes]," Moakler told the publication. She also explained that some of the stuff Barker and Kardashian are bonding over reminds her of their relationship. “I just think it’s weird," she added.

ICYMI, Barker also got Kardashian’s first name inked on his chest, so here’s to hoping it’s there to stay for a while.

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images

Luckily, it doesn’t seem like Moakler has too much bad blood for the couple, as she explained to People, “I'm really, genuinely happy for him. I want the father of my kids to be happy and to have a partner that makes him happy ... and a better father,” she said.

Whatever the case, it looks like both exes are on the same page when it comes to erasing their old tattoos.