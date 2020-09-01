Shake Shack is bringing the heat with three new menu items and a returning fan-favorite. That's right, Shake Shack is bringing its Hot Chick'n Sandwich back for 2020. To make this year's return even hotter, there are even more spiced-up menu items to choose from.

Shake Shack announced the return of the Hot Chick'n Sandwich on Tuesday, Sept. 1, according to an email from the chain sent to Elite Daily, and it marks the third time the offering has returned to the menu, after its first appearance in August 2017. If you're not familiar, it features a slow-cooked, buttermilk-marinated chicken breast, which is battered, fried, and then dusted with a guajillo and cayenne pepper blend. To finish, the Hot Chick'n sandwich is topped with a cherry-pepper slaw and pickles, and assembled on a potato bun. Starting on Tuesday, Sept. 1, you can get the Hot Chick'n at participating Shake Shack locations nationwide for $7.09.

Shake Shack is celebrating the return by also offering three new limited-edition menu items: Hot Chick’n Bites, Hot Spicy Fries, and Hot Spicy Cheese Fries, which all feature the spicy seasoning blend of guajillo and cayenne pepper. As you prep for your next order, keep in mind that all the new hot and spicy items launch on Sept. 1 at participating locations, and they will only be available for a limited time.

Courtesy of Shake Shack

The Hot Chick'n Bites start at $5.09 for six bites, or $7.09 for a 10-count option. Similar to the sandwich, they feature crispy white-meat and a dusting of the signature spice blend, but these come with a ranch dipping sauce. The Hot Spicy Fries are Shake Shack's signature crinkle-cut crispy fries seasoned with the spice mix and served with ranch. Finally, the Hot Spicy Cheese Fries offer the the addition of a house-made cheese sauce poured on top. The Hot Spicy Fries start at $3.85, and the Hot Spicy Cheese Fries sell for $4.85.

All four of the hot items come in two heat options: hot or extra hot. If you place an order with the Shack App, you can also choose a third spice level: fire. The pricing may vary by location.

When you head out to grab some Hot Chick'n from Shake Shack, be sure to follow the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Aug. 3. The CDC suggests avoiding unnecessary errands and using a pay ahead method, such as curbside pick-up, when possible. If you go out, make sure you wear a mask, practice social distancing, and always wash your hands after you're done handling your to-go packaging.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.