Selena Gomez’s Instagram At Her Childhood Home Is Bringing All The Feels

After being out of the spotlight for bit, Selena Gomez seems to be everywhere these days. Her latest showing is a sweet photo that she posted on Saturday, Jan. 6. Now, it wasn't a Thursday, but Gomez did post a throwback picture (deal with it) that will definitely give you the feels. To see what I mean, all you need to do is take one look at Selena Gomez's Instagram at her childhood home.

Gomez found herself in her hometown of Grand Prairie, Texas during this first weekend of 2018, and the singer took the opportunity to treat herself to some good old nostalgia, according to E! Online. She shared the moment with her followers on Instagram when she posted it to her page on Saturday night. Along with the photo of Gomez sitting on the front porch of her Texas childhood home (which she lived in from the time she was a baby until she was 13 years old), she also wrote down her feelings about her upbringing and her life today.

Her words illustrate the changes that she's undergone on her journey from that porch stoop in Grand Prairie to the much more public life that she leads today. Prepare yourself, because she pens quite a heartwarming caption here.

Gomez's caption captures her feelings of gratitude for Grand Prairie along with the feelings of uncertainty that surface as she navigates leading a life with such a far-reaching platform.

She writes:

The home I grew up in, from birth to 13... (no one was home when I knocked this time lol) I visit this place every chance I get. In many ways it very well could have been better than my life today, but I’m grateful for a voice that can enable change today. Even when I don’t know how to do it well or actually want it. I love you Grand Prairie. Thank you.

OK, first of all, how bummed (and surprised) are the people that live there going to be when they find out that they weren't home to answer the door to find Gomez standing on their porch?!

Alright, back to Gomez's sweet and sincere message. First off, she shares that she tries to visit her childhood home any chance she can, so you know she has that hometown love on lock. Then, it will tug at your heart a bit. She went on to say that when she reflects on her childhood life in comparison with her life today, she sees the possibility that it may "have been better than my life today."

Now, it's likely that Gomez is referring to the scrutiny and responsibility that comes with being a megastar as the reasons why her childhood life might seem more desirable, but she does go on to say that nevertheless, she is "grateful for a voice that can enable change today."

While Gomez also hinted that she doesn't always know how to use her voice, she does have examples of using it in the best way possible. At the 2016 American Music Awards, Gomez had just been to rehab to address her depression and anxiety, and she, in turn, delivered an honest and emotional speech on the subject. She told her fans:

...I had everything, and I was absolutely broken inside. And I kept it all together enough to where I would never let you down, but I kept it too much together to where I let myself down...If you are broken, you do not have to stay broken. And whether you respect me or not, that's one thing you should know about me, because I care about people. Thank you so much for this. This is for you.

Of course her life is different (and more public) than her Texas raising — she is dating Justin Bieber — but she seems to be handling it with a healthy dose of self-confidence. In fact, her impressive strength was on display once again after recently revealed that she underwent a kidney transplant to treat her lupus.

From the looks of her latest post, though, it seems like that strength was inside of her all along. Since Gomez closed out her Instagram post with, "I love you Grand Prairie. Thank you," it's safe to say that the strong woman you see today is due, in part, to her childhood raising.