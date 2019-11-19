Selena Gomez wants you to know there's no beef between her and Bella Hadid. On Nov. 18, Gomez reacted to Hadid deleting an Instagram post she complimented, writing, "that sucks," on Instagram. But, now, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum is retracting her statement, because Selena Gomez's Instagram about Bella Hadid is nothing but love.

It all started on Nov. 16, when Gomez commented "stunning" on one of Hadid's IG posts. The model then deleted the photo, leading Gomez and Hadid's respective fandoms to flood social media with their theories about what happened. Some fans speculated Hadid took the post down to send Gomez a message that she wants nothing to do with her, while others were convinced Gomez just wrote her comment to draw attention to herself.

Well, Gomez is here to clear things up. When a Gomez Instagram fan account posted a screenshot of an Elle article about Gomez's sad response to Hadid taking down the photo, the "Wolves" singer stepped in to make it clear that she's cool with Hadid.

"NO. I shouldn't have spoken without knowing the truth," Gomez wrote. "I'm sorry. Please don't be hurtful. She is a wonderful person and it was all a misunderstanding."

It wasn't just Gomez who extended an olive branch, either. According to TMZ, Hadid privately "went out of her way to reach out" to Gomez to let her know she didn't delete the post out of spite. She apparently just didn't like the Dior shot she posted. The women even reportedly had a conversation after the whole deleted pic saga went down to clear the air, though Gomez and Hadid's teams did not respond to Elite Daily's request for confirmation.

Fans will recall Gomez was first romantically linked to The Weeknd in early 2017, just weeks after his split from Hadid. Around the same time, Gomez and Hadid unfollowed each other on Instagram. But eagle-eyed fans noticed in early November 2019 (long after Hadid called it quits with the Weeknd a second time in August 2019) Gomez re-followed Hadid on Instagram.

Of course, all eyes have been on Gomez and Hadid's social media accounts for any clue as to where their relationship stands. Luckily, this deletion debacle gave the women a chance to clear the air once and for all and shut down any rumors of a feud.