Selena Gomez Re-Followed Bella Hadid On Instagram Post-Weeknd Breakup

Nothing says you're totally over an ex in 2019 quite like re-following their on-and-off-again partner on Instagram. In the wake of Bella Hadid and The Weeknd’s most recent breakup, Selena Gomez appears to have truly put the past behind her by re-following Hadid on IG. The "Lose You To Love Me" singer and supermodel Hadid mutually unfollowed each other back in 2017, when Gomez began dating The Weeknd, so Selena Gomez re-following Bella Hadid is truly a sign everyone's put the past behind them.

By the time of publishing, Hadid has yet to reciprocate with a follow, but her sister Gigi Hadid does currently follow Gomez. It's worth noting, however, that Bella did like a recent photo of Gomez on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in May. So, hey, that's progress!

At the time of the Great Unfollowing in 2017, Gomez had just been spotted making out with The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye. No big deal, except that it occurred soon after the singer had reportedly split with Hadid after dating on-and-off for two years. According to sources who told People at the time, The Weeknd moving on so quickly did not sit well with Hadid. “Bella and Abel’s split wasn’t dramatic, but of course she’s hurt and pissed that he’s moved on so quickly with Selena,” an insider reportedly said, explaining why Hadid unfollowed the two on Insta. Gomez and The Weeknd unfollowed Hadid back.

Gomez and The Weeknd went on to date for 10 months, reportedly splitting up in October 2017 according to People. In April 2018, Us Weekly reported that Hadid and The Weeknd had rekindled their romance at Coachella, but according to E!, the couple reportedly split again in August 2019, reportedly citing long-distance romance troubles. “They are in different places right now, physically and mentally," a source told the outlet in August. (Elite Daily reached out to both stars’ representatives at the time but did not hear back in time for publication.)

That brings us to the present, and Gomez' subtle yet powerful social media move, which makes it appear possible that all the drama really is in the past. (At least for Gomez.. Honestly, it would be a real power move if these two women decided to just put any ex-related drama behind them and forge a friendship. Now that’s a #besties Instagram feed worth following!