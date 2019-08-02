The Selena Gomez music drought is real y'all. It's been about four solid years since the "Wolves" singer dropped an album. However, the past few years have produced a new single here and there to hold us over (like her hit collab with Cardi B, "Taki Taki). And now, the past few months have been riddled with what looks like subtle hints at new music. Selena Gomez's Instagram about being "truly grateful" looks like it's the latest easter egg in my hunt for Selena Gomez-music treasure.

The "Taki Taki" singer just returned from what looked like an amazing birthday vacay in Italy. On August 1, Gomez shared a carousel of sweet photos from the getaway. She took a relaxing shot on the water, a group picture with some friends, and a fun photo in a pasta-making class. TBH, the girl looked like she was living her best life and she captioned the collection of photos with that exact sentiment,

"Sometimes I can’t express how truly grateful I am. Now.. Back to work," she wrote under the Instagram post.

Now, the words "back to work" can only mean one thing. OK, maybe a few things, since she is no stranger to singing, acting, and executive producing. However, she just starred in the movie The Dead Don't Die (completed acting project, check) and season three of Netflix's 13 Reasons Why is already set to premiere on Aug. 23 (completed executive producing project, check), so, I feel like a musical project is all that's left for immediate completion and release to the masses.

According to a source at Entertainment Tonight, Gomez is really appreciative of the time she's had off because things are going to get busier soon. "Selena is in a really good place. She just celebrated her birthday in Italy and is really enjoying this time off before things ramp up again," the source said. Elite Daily reached out to Gomez's team for comment on the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

"Selena has been working on new music and plans to release some this year. The new music is going to be a different side of Selena and very personal. Selena has gone through a lot over the years and is ready to share it with the world," the source added. We are ready to hear it girl.

And did you guys catch the former? The "Good For You" singer plans to release music this year. And, I'm thinking sooner rather than later, because the album is already done. Oh, don 't you remember when she dished about it on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on June 12?

To jog your memory, this is what she said: "I'm actually done. I have to do a few finishing things with it, but I'm just relieved. It took me four years now to even feel at a good place with this album and it’s just because I had such huge moments that happened in my life personally that [it was like] how was I going to capture that and how was I actually going to feel good about what I was saying?"

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on YouTube

I understand what she's saying and I'm glad she's taken her time to make the album. I'm sure it's going to be well worth the wait. She just wants it to be "good for you, good for you, uh huh."

Gomez also told Fallon she was going to stick to her pop roots. "I think there's always going to be a sense of strong pop in my music," she said. "But I definitely explored more with electric guitar, a lot more soulful tracks underneath things, acoustic guitar... It all kinda hits different places that I feel like is my lane for music." OMG, I can hardly wait.

Selena, if you're reading this, please let me know when the album is about to drop, because I'm ready to "come and get it, na na na na."