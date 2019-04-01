Selena Gomez's next movie is probably not something her fans were expecting. The singer will make her major return to the big screen in an upcoming zombie thriller called The Dead Don't Die, and she is just one of the many huge names in the stacked cast. The Dead Don't Die trailer starring Selena Gomez just dropped, and it is packed with just as many laughs as it has scares... and more A-list stars than you can count.

The newly released trailer introduces us to the town of Centerville, where strange attacks are leading the local police officers to believe that zombies may be rising from the dead. Sure enough, a zombie outbreak quickly evolves, and a team of three police officers (Bill Murray, Adam Driver, and Chloë Sevigny) set out to destroy the zombies and contain the pandemonium. Meanwhile, a mortuary makeup artist played by Tilda Swinton is fighting back against the newly risen dead in her own way, and a group of twenty-something kids in a hotel room (Selena Gomez, Austin Butler, and Luka Sabbat) deal with the creepy new reality of zombie attacks.

The deadpan silliness of The Dead Don't Die trailer is bound to draw comparisons to other jokey zombie films, like Shaun of the Dead and Zombieland (which Bill Murray also starred in). Check out the full trailer for the new movie below:

As shown in the trailer, The Dead Don't Die boasts one of the most impressive movie casts ever. Along with Bill Murray, Selena Gomez, Adam Driver, Tilda Swinton, Chloë Sevigny, Austin Butler, and Luka Sabbat, the zombie comedy will also feature Steve Buscemi as a farmer, Danny Glover as a mechanic, Caleb Landry Jones as a comic book artist, Rosie Perez as a newscaster, RZA as a deliveryman, Tom Waits as a hermit, and Iggy Pop, Carol Kane, and Sara Driver as zombies.

The expansive cast list includes many of director Jim Jarmusch's most prominent collaborators, which explains how he was able to get so many stars to sign on. In fact, the only cast actors in The Dead Don't Die that have not previously appeared in one of Jarmusch's movies are Danny Glover and the younger group of Selena Gomez, Austin Butler, and Luka Sabbat. Jarmusch's most recent movie was the 2016 poetic drama Paterson, which starred Adam Driver in the title role.

The new project marks something of a veering towards more prestige acting projects for Selena Gomez, who has been appearing in films consistently since in her Disney Channel series Wizards of Waverly Place ended in 2012. Her breakout film role was in the controversial crime movie Spring Breakers. In 2015, she briefly appeared as herself in the economic dramedy The Big Short, and next up, she will star alongside Timothée Chalamet in the Woody Allen romantic comedy A Rainy Day in New York.

If this fun, star-filled trailer excited you, then the good news is that you do not have to wait too long to see The Dead Don't Die. It will hit theaters on June 14.