If you're a Selena Gomez fan, then you probably already know that the "It Ain't Me" singer's got a much-anticipated new album in the works — the first since she revealed that she had a kidney transplant back in 2017. Well, on Tuesday, March 12, the pop star took to her Instagram Live to give us all a major update. So when will Selena Gomez drop another album in 2019? According to the 26-year-old songstress herself, "the album is coming very soon." Which means it's time for all the Selenators out there to get seriously hype!

Gomez has been spotted at the studio a bunch of times in the last few months, and she told her fans in her Insta Live that everything is going "really good," and that she's "super, super happy." She also said she's "very grateful" for the place she's in right now. But even so, the singer copped to having some reservations about dropping her first record since Revival back in 2015.

"I'm just nervous about it, honestly," she explained in the video. "Because I feel like the next few choices that I'm gonna make are very crucial. So, I'm trying to be really, really diligent and just patient with everything."

Watch:

She's so cute, you guys. I've actually really missed her!

Meanwhile, while we still don't have an exact release date for her new album, Gomez's Insta confession arrives just one day after she posted a promo on her feed for the music video for "I Can’t Get Enough," her new collab with Benny Blanco, Tainy, and J Balvin that happens to be a total bop.

"I Can’t Get Enough video is out now," she wrote in the caption. "Can’t believe we pulled it off in one take — even if I did fall once or twice trying."

bennyblancoVEVO on YouTube

I'm gonna need those pink PJs and that bed in my life ASAP!

"I Can’t Get Enough" was Gomez's second single drop of the year, BTW. On Jan. 24, she released "Anxiety," a collab with Julia Michaels about mental health struggles from the "Heaven" crooner's six-song EP Inner Monologue Part 1.

JuliaMichaelsVEVO on YouTube

"This song is extremely close to my heart as I’ve experienced anxiety and know a lot of my friends do too," Gomez explained on Instagram the day the track was released. "You’re never alone if you feel this way."

Gomez has been very vocal about the fact that she has struggled with anxiety in the past. She even thanked her fans for their continued support on Jan. 14.

"It’s been awhile since you have heard from me, but I wanted to wish everyone a happy new year and to thank you for your love and support," she wrote on Instagram. "Last year was definitely a year of self-reflection, challenges and growth. It’s always those challenges which show you who you are and what you are capable of overcoming. Trust me, it’s not easy, but I am proud of the person I am becoming and look forward to the year ahead. Love you all."

Love you, too, sis! Keep smiling and laughing... you got this!